Horoscope today, April 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new system of investment sounds good, but learn all about it first.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this ability to be protective and loyal in all conditions and circumstances.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Face the truth about a relationship dilemma. You have all the answers already. Focus on long term decisions.

Cosmic tip: Keep karmic debts in mind, refraining from consciously hurting anyone.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Loyalty and commitment is most essential in a relationship. Give this further thought. Those seeking an investor find one.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be baffled by trivialities. Understand the larger issue.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A small disagreement blows up into a full-fledged dispute. Backtrack to what ignited this. Begin from there. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Read the fine print in a document/ contract.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be there to provide dependable support and practical advice to someone who has been given a shock by the universe.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be ego driven. Trust instincts more.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Some singles are ready to give and receive a relationship commitment. Questioning beliefs and deeds brings some astounding and startling answers.

Cosmic tip: Ensure a suitable reaction to an uninvited opinion.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be diplomatic, yet firm when handling a crisis at work. A new venture takes off in the expected manner.

Cosmic tip: Be aware how you react. Ideally, don’t react. Respond.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Complete pending jobs first before handling other work. Small gestures and simple words of appreciation keep vibes optimistic.

Cosmic tip: Make sure you get enough sleep on a daily basis.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Avoid speculative investments. Give advice responsibly. Make sure the person understands its finer points. Karmic timing helps attract the right person for you.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully, following all traffic rules.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being served with a legal notice takes you by surprise. Diffuse the situation. A raise in salary is something you deserve. Enjoy the moment.

Cosmic tip: Use time constructively.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Changing jobs has been more than a passing thought recently. Trim time consuming habits about morning rituals.

Cosmic tip: Share spiritual knowledge with others in as simple a manner as possible.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A business trip inches closer. Help ideas flow naturally by releasing a fretful and impatient attitude. Work vibes speed up in the afternoon.

Cosmic tip: Be non-judgmental. Not everyone is perfect.