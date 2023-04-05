Breaking News
Horoscope today, April 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 05 April,2023 04:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 5.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Students must remain motivated to study regular hours. You enjoy hard work and praise even more!
Cosmic tip: Keep a control on suspicions, believing only what you see or hear personally.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Just ignore a topic you don’t want to discuss any more.
Cosmic tip: Seek advice from an elder who is calm and collected (like you most of the time).


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There are some things over which you have control and some over which you don’t. Accept that serenely.
Cosmic tip: Be patient. Don’t push your luck. Life will change eventually.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A reconciliation is a good idea, provided the issue is actually discussed and resolved.
Cosmic tip: Being a passive listener does no good. Speak up. Your thoughts will make a difference.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Be aware about what you eat, declining foods you know cause stomach upsets or allergies. You are astonished at hearing some news.
Cosmic tip: Meet friends in the evening, if possible.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being introduced to someone new is alive with umpteen possibilities. Keep consequences in mind. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t accept anyone’s help while out shopping. Be careful with your wallet/ purse.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A trip out of town draws in a karmic cycle of abundance. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be sensitive to feelings of other people when narrating a true life story.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Take only those decisions you know have a chance of working out. Spend time alone, enjoying your own company.
Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto unrealistic expectations which only upset you later.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Taking some other premises on rent is revealed. Relationships bring happiness and a sense of togetherness. A family trip is planned.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow impatience to morph into anger.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Family is supportive about your frequent travel.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of clues being sent by your body. For example, stop eating once the brain sends a signal of being satiated.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Earlier seemingly unworkable, rejected ideas now make sense. A good day for those in a creative field.
Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts if a situation appears to be staged.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Increase professional growth with further studies. Avoid unnecessary arguments to keep the day positive and light. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a misunderstanding to hurtle into an abyss.

