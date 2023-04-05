Horoscope today, April 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Students must remain motivated to study regular hours. You enjoy hard work and praise even more!

Cosmic tip: Keep a control on suspicions, believing only what you see or hear personally.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Just ignore a topic you don’t want to discuss any more.

Cosmic tip: Seek advice from an elder who is calm and collected (like you most of the time).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There are some things over which you have control and some over which you don’t. Accept that serenely.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. Don’t push your luck. Life will change eventually.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A reconciliation is a good idea, provided the issue is actually discussed and resolved.

Cosmic tip: Being a passive listener does no good. Speak up. Your thoughts will make a difference.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be aware about what you eat, declining foods you know cause stomach upsets or allergies. You are astonished at hearing some news.

Cosmic tip: Meet friends in the evening, if possible.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being introduced to someone new is alive with umpteen possibilities. Keep consequences in mind.

Cosmic tip: Don’t accept anyone’s help while out shopping. Be careful with your wallet/ purse.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A trip out of town draws in a karmic cycle of abundance. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be sensitive to feelings of other people when narrating a true life story.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Take only those decisions you know have a chance of working out. Spend time alone, enjoying your own company.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto unrealistic expectations which only upset you later.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Taking some other premises on rent is revealed. Relationships bring happiness and a sense of togetherness. A family trip is planned.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow impatience to morph into anger.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Family is supportive about your frequent travel.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of clues being sent by your body. For example, stop eating once the brain sends a signal of being satiated.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Earlier seemingly unworkable, rejected ideas now make sense. A good day for those in a creative field.

Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts if a situation appears to be staged.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Increase professional growth with further studies. Avoid unnecessary arguments to keep the day positive and light. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a misunderstanding to hurtle into an abyss.



