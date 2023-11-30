Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 1.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A relationship may have ground to a halt, but it was expected in any case. A meeting overshoots time assigned to it.

Cosmic tip: Let go of some unexpected outcomes not in your control.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Messages go back and forth in quick succession as some exciting news is conveyed. A discussion can’t be delayed any longer now.

Cosmic tip: Honour your true feelings in a loving and honest manner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A slight delay in travel itinerary can’t be avoided as the other person needs to synchronize plans.

Cosmic tip: Be kind to someone who may not have been so with you in the past.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Circumvent a plateau phase by being prepared with two sets of plans. Getting a good bargain makes you happy.

Cosmic tip: Don’t tiptoe around an issue that has to be faced and discussed soon.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Discussing a new project/ assignment with the client and sharing ideas, is a winning scenario for both.

Cosmic tip: Watch a funny video clip or a movie that never fails to make you laugh.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A tricky issue at work is handled by you with great finesse. Read a contract carefully before signing.

Cosmic tip: Consciously send difficulties and issues away into the great and endless universe with faith.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A profitable venture comes to you via a new client you’ve signed only recently. Just be on the same page as colleagues regarding a minor matter.

Cosmic tip: Pursue achieving serenity of the soul.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Someone at work may disagree with you, but don’t take this so personally.

Cosmic tip: Keep emotions under control as they seem to have climbed onto a roller coaster which is (fortunate) still stationary.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A new (potential) relationship is exciting, enticing and in a way, liberating too. A weekend trip promises loads of fun.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make emotional decisions. Be clear about what you want long term.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A moving away or a transition is the next positive karmic phase in life. Deal with all these aspects to the best of your ability.

Cosmic tip: Reciprocate support and understanding to loved ones.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

New beginnings are auspicious and this is very apparent by mid-day.

Cosmic tip: Be practical about the fact of one friendship/ relationship coming to a dead-end. Financial flow increases in this speeding karmic cycle.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An unexpected inheritance is revealed for some. A traveller from another country becomes a good friend.

Cosmic tip: Think about how you are going to deal with a temporary transfer/ a work related separation.