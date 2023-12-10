Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 11 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 11 December,2023 12:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 11.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A project requires making daily detailed notes. Just work with these circumstances- not against. Be prepared for an approaching deadline of another important project.
Cosmic tip: Keep communication on a light and friendly note.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A mini getaway approaches. Intuition says this is a life changing time.
Cosmic tip: Create distance with a friend who seems to be avoiding you for no reason at all. Call after one week.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The usual routine changes dramatically, but in a positive manner. Keep an attitude of gratitude ever consciously present, to attract more blessings from the universe.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this day of fun and laughter.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Reach a meeting on time. A family issue finds closure with a compromise agreeable to everyone.
Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment with awareness to realize how pleasant and peaceful life actually is.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Positive feedback from a client makes you feel good about giving that much extra to how the work is approached. Drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Respond differently towards someone with whom you usually react. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
It feels so good to receive recognition of all you’ve achieved so far. Do maintain a health improving diet.
Cosmic tip: Choose what you need, not want, when God the universe places choices before you.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Bring some freshness into the day by changing the usual routine as much as you can. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Indulge in some retail therapy if that is uppermost on your mind.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Circumstances make a great teacher, as questions are answered in a roundabout manner, including some, for which there seemed no answers.
Cosmic tip: Discuss a sensitive issue till there’s some clarity and a solution.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s a bit of a mad rush in the morning as you hurry to complete all chores extra quickly.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy discussions about spirituality, re-birth and re-incarnation with someone whose knowledge is immense.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Have all points of view ready when attending an initial meeting with a client. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Speak the truth, but be careful about words said as they could be deliberately misconstrued. 

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Consciously stay away from reacting to an ego based legal letter from someone. Deal immediately with an allergy before it escalates.
Cosmic tip: De-clutter personal spaces regularly to draw in positive and new energy.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A reconciliation is quite unexpected and slightly baffling in its intensity (from the other person). Don’t compare yourself with anyone. Be logical and practical.
Cosmic tip: Do all you can to maintain good health.

