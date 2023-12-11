Horoscope today, December 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Some Ariens receive a raise in salary, but it also brings extra responsibility and frequent travel, which suits you. .

Cosmic tip: Don’t repeat a past negative karma that involved an action taken in haste.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Consciously surround yourself with positive energy and people. Stars twinkle in your personal skyscape; these are opportunities waiting..

Cosmic tip: Be very aware if being gas-lighted in a cleverly covert manner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Negotiations about a deal move too slowly. Just be patient about it. Someone trusts you with a secret. Prove your trustworthiness.

Cosmic tip: Take 5 minute breaks at intervals to breathe with awareness.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t take untimely action. Wait till there’s more clarity. Make an investment after discussing all clauses applicable.

Cosmic tip: Be tightlipped about a plan which didn’t work out (after talking about it so enthusiastically)..

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Your lawyer gives positive feedback. Career needs a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ decision to be made with great cautiousness. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t say more than is required or is even right.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be verbal instead of withdrawing into your mind. Dealing with more work requires hiring extra help. .

Cosmic tip: Don’t tolerate unacceptable behaviour. Let your partner know this attitude is controlling.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Work pressure is strong (you wish deadlines were more spaced out than they are). One aspect of life is slightly stagnant, requiring a changed approach.

Cosmic tip: Handle a difference of opinion maturely.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be patient in this plateau phase. A relationship splinters, but you can blend fragmented emotions into a perfect picture again.

Cosmic tip: Spend a couple of minutes repeating positive affirmations..

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A confidence boost comes in when needed and from someone least expected. You don’t need to prove anything, so let the ego enjoy a holiday..

Cosmic tip: Be aware to avoid a misunderstanding.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Working hours are long, taking a toll on mental and physical health. Use whatever de-stressing method works for you..

Cosmic tip: Stay away from stress related arguments that make you feel worse.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Today is auspicious for receiving legal property papers. This short break taken is well earned.

Cosmic tip: Tap into the wise space to receive even wiser ideas about how to go ahead in life.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Consciously guard against swindlers. Someone from the past returns, wanting to be a part of your life again.

Cosmic tip: Let go of the old so new energy can be introduced by the universe.