Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being obsessed with checking completed work is a loss of so many minutes. Move onto the next project.

Cosmic tip: Learn to relax once work is completed, knowing there’s nothing more to be done.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Career/business enters a karmic cycle of enhanced motivation. Don’t allow colleagues (or anyone) to magnify a simple issue out of proportion.

Cosmic tip: Defuse conflicts at work to the best of your ability.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A short holiday is so enjoyable. Non-verbal communication is as important as spoken words.

Cosmic tip: Speak you mind only after ruminating about outcomes and repercussions.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Attending a society meeting is quite time consuming, but several issues are dealt with. Deal intuitively with a loved one.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get agitated if someone ignores you. You are better off without them.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Make long-term investments, not short term that give quick high returns but may sink all of a sudden.

Cosmic tip: Be independent to feel free, but with the sense of responsibility intact.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Time management and efficient prioritising should be uppermost to ensure work being completed quickly.

Cosmic tip: Perseverance and being patient should be your goals (mantras).

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Keep thoughts in the present moment which is as good as the nostalgic past, if not better. Don’t phone a friend beyond a point.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for so much new work coming in.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Completing projects is hard work, with very tough targets to meet. An extended family reunion was interesting.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this mutual bond of acceptance with a friend. Neither is judgemental.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life is a vast canvas that can be dealt with piecemeal or take on the entire thing and feel overwhelmed.

Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner, not finding a problem for every solution.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A family matter needs attention by focusing on equation with siblings instead of quarrelling or finding fault.

Cosmic tip: Go back to networking on a regular basis like before.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Taking a refresher course in your chosen field helps to literally refresh to present day information.

Cosmic tip: Participate in enjoyable activities instead of focusing on not having a date for the weekend.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s greater rapport in the new relationship. Enjoy a relaxing meal with a friend after a hard day’s work.

Cosmic tip: Do your best not to complicate simple matters of great consequence.