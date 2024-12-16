Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, December 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Continue behaving in such a manner as to incur positive karmas. Brush off people’s negative energy.

Cosmic tip: Don’t rush to guess what’s the matter or start being judgmental. Wait and see till evening.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Making sure there’s another job in the kitty keeps away stress. Don’t arbitrarily and impulsively hand in the resignation letter.

Cosmic tip: Be independent without coming across as a cold person or someone uncaring.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Focus on career without becoming complacent due to receiving so much (well deserved) praise. Signing a contract manifests before a trip.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this strong mind and opinions, but rein in the temper.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Rectify the situation at work immediately if there is some unnecessary misunderstanding. Plan a budget and stay with it completely.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen bonds of love or the tattered silken threads of friendships.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Investing in real estate is being considered by some. You are the pivot around which family revolves. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Consciously control impulsive words bubbling from inside. Be peaceful and kind.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Appreciating family for the love and caring should be an on-going process that never ends. Handle professional equations with care.

Cosmic tip: Deal with inner conflicts successfully, particularly if motives and aims are clear.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Keeping behaviour and manner of interacting flexible works in your favour eventually as you become every one’s favourite. Just enjoy this.

Cosmic tip: Maintain razor sharp focus while completing an important piece of work.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some have an optional transfer for a while. Attending a one day seminar further polishes interaction skills.

Cosmic tip: Trust the universe truly and from the bottom of your heart, just flowing with the tide.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Staying with the point in issue has always been so you, and teamed with speaking out clearly, no one wants to cross you.

Cosmic tip: Don’t punish yourself with unnecessary self-imposed do’s and don’ts.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A plan of action has been thought out extremely carefully since you are attempting something very different. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Spend more time with family as that always lifts up spirits.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Work around obstacles instead of being dejected. Let go of ego based arguments. Take better care of health without becoming obsessed with the latest health fads.

Cosmic tip: Close your eyes, making a heartfelt wish.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

One to one relationships are in a positive phase with there being so much closeness and camaraderie. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Aim for clarity first before considering pros and cons of a situation.