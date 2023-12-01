Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Have the vehicle serviced regularly to avoid any mishap while driving. Receiving unexpected money comes as a total, but welcome surprise.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about overspending when you go out with friends.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A plan gone haywire surprisingly doesn’t bother you. Thinking up plan B comes naturally.

Cosmic tip: Be spontaneous for a change even though you like to decide on everything in advance and in detail.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Many options are considered and discarded as you decide to do the right thing, not causing anyone else unnecessary distress or confusion.

Cosmic tip: First work through commitment issues that require long term planning.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those considering a career in child psychology are on the right track. Use this slow karmic cycle to clear out-dated issues irrelevant today.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition which advises ignoring impractical financial advice.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s an unusually strong attack of wanderlust which compels following through with plans. Positive energy and emotions add as a further impetus for plans to work.

Cosmic tip: Outsource work to help manage better.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You are feeling healthy and happy, looking forward to a trip planned 2 months ago.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be a slave to habits. Try to have an open mind, not focusing only on drawbacks.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The company revamping working styles doesn’t directly affect you, but you wish a necessary trip could be re-scheduled. Be aware of people playing mind games.

Cosmic tip: Carry medication if prone to motion sickness.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Liquidation of an asset is revealed. Those working on a project basis should trying working on a new kind of a project offered.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this sudden slightly slower karmic cycle at work.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Misplaced baggage is tracked down by the airline very quickly. Be on your guard, being ready to deal with risks and problems.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate a youngster who makes an extra effort for you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those buying a pre-owned vehicle may find something not quite right with it. Do maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Cosmic tip: Meet a past love if only to bring closure for your own mental good.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Relationship with parents has improved and strengthened over time. An individual and important spiritual journey commences.

Cosmic tip: Learn as much as possible from this meeting with an international and diverse group of delegates.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s comfort and security from family. Letting go of what stresses you out reveals wisdom. Instability at work ebbs out gradually (focus on solutions).

Cosmic tip: Change the route you plan to take today.