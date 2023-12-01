Breaking News
Horoscope today, December 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 02 December,2023 12:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 2.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Have the vehicle serviced regularly to avoid any mishap while driving. Receiving unexpected money comes as a total, but welcome surprise.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about overspending when you go out with friends.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A plan gone haywire surprisingly doesn’t bother you. Thinking up plan B comes naturally.
Cosmic tip: Be spontaneous for a change even though you like to decide on everything in advance and in detail.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Many options are considered and discarded as you decide to do the right thing, not causing anyone else unnecessary distress or confusion.
Cosmic tip: First work through commitment issues that require long term planning.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Those considering a career in child psychology are on the right track. Use this slow karmic cycle to clear out-dated issues irrelevant today.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition which advises ignoring impractical financial advice.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
There’s an unusually strong attack of wanderlust which compels following through with plans. Positive energy and emotions add as a further impetus for plans to work.
Cosmic tip: Outsource work to help manage better.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You are feeling healthy and happy, looking forward to a trip planned 2 months ago.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be a slave to habits. Try to have an open mind, not focusing only on drawbacks.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
The company revamping working styles doesn’t directly affect you, but you wish a necessary trip could be re-scheduled. Be aware of people playing mind games.
Cosmic tip: Carry medication if prone to motion sickness.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Liquidation of an asset is revealed. Those working on a project basis should trying working on a new kind of a project offered.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this sudden slightly slower karmic cycle at work.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Misplaced baggage is tracked down by the airline very quickly. Be on your guard, being ready to deal with risks and problems.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate a youngster who makes an extra effort for you.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those buying a pre-owned vehicle may find something not quite right with it. Do maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Cosmic tip: Meet a past love if only to bring closure for your own mental good.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Relationship with parents has improved and strengthened over time. An individual and important spiritual journey commences.
Cosmic tip: Learn as much as possible from this meeting with an international and diverse group of delegates.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
There’s comfort and security from family. Letting go of what stresses you out reveals wisdom. Instability at work ebbs out gradually (focus on solutions).
Cosmic tip: Change the route you plan to take today.

