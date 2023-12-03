Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 4 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 04 December,2023 04:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 4.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Sometimes it’s best not to push boundaries if uncomfortable. Some Ariens consider upgrading work skills, plus the time is just right for it.
Cosmic tip: Seek another direction to satisfy creative pursuits.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A life of routine brings joy and great contentment. It’s better to remain on the conservative side when investing. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Feel comfortable about saying what is on your mind.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Instead of feeling helpless, just do what needs to be done to empower yourself once again. Consider certain actions which guided you to the present juncture.
Cosmic tip: Continue with this health improving diet.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Don’t increase stress levels by mentally racing ahead to situations which may never manifest in reality. Some are settling in a new home.
Cosmic tip: Curb the desire to make drastic work related changes.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
News completely different to expectations is received, but you are still in a position of advantage by being prepared for any outcome..
Cosmic tip: Take up a safe project with no risks involved.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A partnership comprising of three people is very workable. This karmic cycle supports travel by road. A new relationship is so important.
Cosmic tip: Make maximum time for a special person.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
What seems to be inane chatter contains many hidden messages and innuendoes. Be aware about carefully reading between the lines.
Cosmic tip: Conquer and overcome  an obstacle with patience.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A shipment is on its way. Those who meet an interesting co-traveller must not get carried away by the exciting stories shared. There’s heartache in store.
Cosmic tip: Take extra care on the road.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some initiate a start-up business hoping it will be easily manageable and super successful. Having rewiring done in the immediate future is on the agenda..
Cosmic tip: Get yourself vaccinated on the correct day..

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A skeleton in the cupboard begins rattling around. Don’t worry about it. Your positive karmas come to the rescue. Money is received. .
Cosmic tip: Eat nutritious home cooked food as far as possible.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Make every effort to save the relationship as it has reached a karmic crossroads. Those with circulatory issues must consult a professional about it.
Cosmic tip: Create a stronger foundation about spiritual beliefs.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
There’s a delightful outcome of a meeting. Professional life is on a good track. Share your wisdom and talents with others..
Cosmic tip: Think about various ways in which some information can be used.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK