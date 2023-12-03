Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Sometimes it’s best not to push boundaries if uncomfortable. Some Ariens consider upgrading work skills, plus the time is just right for it.

Cosmic tip: Seek another direction to satisfy creative pursuits.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A life of routine brings joy and great contentment. It’s better to remain on the conservative side when investing. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Feel comfortable about saying what is on your mind.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Instead of feeling helpless, just do what needs to be done to empower yourself once again. Consider certain actions which guided you to the present juncture.

Cosmic tip: Continue with this health improving diet.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t increase stress levels by mentally racing ahead to situations which may never manifest in reality. Some are settling in a new home.

Cosmic tip: Curb the desire to make drastic work related changes.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

News completely different to expectations is received, but you are still in a position of advantage by being prepared for any outcome..

Cosmic tip: Take up a safe project with no risks involved.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A partnership comprising of three people is very workable. This karmic cycle supports travel by road. A new relationship is so important.

Cosmic tip: Make maximum time for a special person.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

What seems to be inane chatter contains many hidden messages and innuendoes. Be aware about carefully reading between the lines.

Cosmic tip: Conquer and overcome an obstacle with patience.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A shipment is on its way. Those who meet an interesting co-traveller must not get carried away by the exciting stories shared. There’s heartache in store.

Cosmic tip: Take extra care on the road.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some initiate a start-up business hoping it will be easily manageable and super successful. Having rewiring done in the immediate future is on the agenda..

Cosmic tip: Get yourself vaccinated on the correct day..

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A skeleton in the cupboard begins rattling around. Don’t worry about it. Your positive karmas come to the rescue. Money is received. .

Cosmic tip: Eat nutritious home cooked food as far as possible.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Make every effort to save the relationship as it has reached a karmic crossroads. Those with circulatory issues must consult a professional about it.

Cosmic tip: Create a stronger foundation about spiritual beliefs.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s a delightful outcome of a meeting. Professional life is on a good track. Share your wisdom and talents with others..

Cosmic tip: Think about various ways in which some information can be used.