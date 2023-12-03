Horoscope today, December 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 4.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Sometimes it’s best not to push boundaries if uncomfortable. Some Ariens consider upgrading work skills, plus the time is just right for it.
Cosmic tip: Seek another direction to satisfy creative pursuits.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A life of routine brings joy and great contentment. It’s better to remain on the conservative side when investing. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Feel comfortable about saying what is on your mind.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Instead of feeling helpless, just do what needs to be done to empower yourself once again. Consider certain actions which guided you to the present juncture.
Cosmic tip: Continue with this health improving diet.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Don’t increase stress levels by mentally racing ahead to situations which may never manifest in reality. Some are settling in a new home.
Cosmic tip: Curb the desire to make drastic work related changes.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
News completely different to expectations is received, but you are still in a position of advantage by being prepared for any outcome..
Cosmic tip: Take up a safe project with no risks involved.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A partnership comprising of three people is very workable. This karmic cycle supports travel by road. A new relationship is so important.
Cosmic tip: Make maximum time for a special person.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
What seems to be inane chatter contains many hidden messages and innuendoes. Be aware about carefully reading between the lines.
Cosmic tip: Conquer and overcome an obstacle with patience.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A shipment is on its way. Those who meet an interesting co-traveller must not get carried away by the exciting stories shared. There’s heartache in store.
Cosmic tip: Take extra care on the road.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some initiate a start-up business hoping it will be easily manageable and super successful. Having rewiring done in the immediate future is on the agenda..
Cosmic tip: Get yourself vaccinated on the correct day..
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A skeleton in the cupboard begins rattling around. Don’t worry about it. Your positive karmas come to the rescue. Money is received. .
Cosmic tip: Eat nutritious home cooked food as far as possible.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Make every effort to save the relationship as it has reached a karmic crossroads. Those with circulatory issues must consult a professional about it.
Cosmic tip: Create a stronger foundation about spiritual beliefs.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
There’s a delightful outcome of a meeting. Professional life is on a good track. Share your wisdom and talents with others..
Cosmic tip: Think about various ways in which some information can be used.