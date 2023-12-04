Breaking News
Horoscope today, December 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 05 December,2023 12:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 5.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
The decision to relocate has been considered in great detail, as this works to your advantage. Some work remotely from home today. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the daily routine of life today.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Information about your conscientiousness and focused hard work bring in praise, and as a huge surprise, also an increase in salary/ a promotion.
Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive and in sync with your personality.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Some news is a little worrying, but all will be well in the long term. Don’t be stressed just now.
Cosmic tip: Do all you can to help. Offer to do something important and constructive.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
What seems an insurmountable issue gets broken down into easier to deal with smaller pieces. Reaching a crossroads is also a part of the entire episode and path. 
Cosmic tip: Take a holiday soon.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Impossible and overwhelming issues can be sorted with genuine and honest discussion. An insurance policy needs to be renewed on time. A legal matter continues to annoy.
Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karmic decisions.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
The Sun card illuminates the path to recognition and glory. Your energy and enthusiasm is contagious. Do get enough sleep every night.
Cosmic tip: Dispel ignorance. Help others to the best of your ability.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Consciously make time for a relationship even though work rears its head constantly. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Stand your ground, secure in your important position, so as not to be answerable to anyone.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A safe and stable financial situation allows putting all energies completely into work. Don’t take any risks, staying with what is safe and known so far.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to surroundings when out.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The Tarot reveals a time of new beginnings, but does not reveal the details for now. Time brings clarity soon.
Cosmic tip: Don’t waste emotions over what ended. It was not meant to be.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Buying a vehicle is a family decision. A younger family member has good news to share. Do consciously make time for yourself.
Cosmic tip: Stay true to your nature which is perfect for you.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An almost perfect day is spent with two people, but you all miss another lady a lot. A family business continues to prosper and grow. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between spirituality and materialism.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Life at a standstill is annoying, but this is also an important aspect in its own way. A behind the scenes karmic balance is taking place in silence.  
Cosmic tip: Maintain a serene mind.

