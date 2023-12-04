Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The decision to relocate has been considered in great detail, as this works to your advantage. Some work remotely from home today. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the daily routine of life today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Information about your conscientiousness and focused hard work bring in praise, and as a huge surprise, also an increase in salary/ a promotion.

Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive and in sync with your personality.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Some news is a little worrying, but all will be well in the long term. Don’t be stressed just now.

Cosmic tip: Do all you can to help. Offer to do something important and constructive.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

What seems an insurmountable issue gets broken down into easier to deal with smaller pieces. Reaching a crossroads is also a part of the entire episode and path.

Cosmic tip: Take a holiday soon.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Impossible and overwhelming issues can be sorted with genuine and honest discussion. An insurance policy needs to be renewed on time. A legal matter continues to annoy.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karmic decisions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The Sun card illuminates the path to recognition and glory. Your energy and enthusiasm is contagious. Do get enough sleep every night.

Cosmic tip: Dispel ignorance. Help others to the best of your ability.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Consciously make time for a relationship even though work rears its head constantly. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stand your ground, secure in your important position, so as not to be answerable to anyone.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A safe and stable financial situation allows putting all energies completely into work. Don’t take any risks, staying with what is safe and known so far.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to surroundings when out.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The Tarot reveals a time of new beginnings, but does not reveal the details for now. Time brings clarity soon.

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste emotions over what ended. It was not meant to be.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Buying a vehicle is a family decision. A younger family member has good news to share. Do consciously make time for yourself.

Cosmic tip: Stay true to your nature which is perfect for you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An almost perfect day is spent with two people, but you all miss another lady a lot. A family business continues to prosper and grow.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between spirituality and materialism.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life at a standstill is annoying, but this is also an important aspect in its own way. A behind the scenes karmic balance is taking place in silence.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a serene mind.