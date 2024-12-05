Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Sometimes life is like a dream, you wonder what’s true and what’s false. Answers to tough questions are clear.

Cosmic tip: Keep the mind firm once a decision is taken (avoid repeatedly discussing it threadbare).

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

For some Taureans life changes for the better to a level unthought-of. Realizing everything depends on karma is a comforting thought.

Cosmic tip: Have the patience to wait for what you know is inevitable.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Several trips need to be made for further negotiations before the client gives the ‘go-ahead’. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Believe even though there’s physical distance due to work, hearts are still inter-twined.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be careful with money and valuables when out of the home. Money owed is returned (surprisingly).

Cosmic tip: Be happy when the universe allows you to casually meet someone you carry a flame for.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Life is much more settled now that the year draws to a close soon. A rare party attended is tolerable.

Cosmic tip: Be happy when a fractured karmic relationship magically heals and all is well.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Learning to let go of small irritations is a good move forward on the spiritual journey that has taught a lot about life.

Cosmic tip: Spending quality and quantity time with family is enjoyable.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Minimize jetlag by doing light exercises, drinking enough water and sleeping only at night. A relationship that has seen many troubled times settles down finally.

Cosmic tip: Be satisfied with this increase in salary.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An alternate career will work out eventually after a project is signed. Look at practicalities even if the person advising is completely trustworthy.

Cosmic tip: Remain grounded in today and in the present moment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be on congenial terms with co-workers, as a pleasant atmosphere makes it easier to work together. It’s only a matter of time before the tide turns favourable.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from ego games.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Memories wing you back to another time when life was different. Today is better. Carefully prioritize work to achieve deadlines.

Cosmic tip: Make sure actions and words complement each other and aren’t at odds.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Try your best not to be a micromanager. Delegate work on a regular basis. A new project pushes you out of the comfort zone.

Cosmic tip: Revel in this unique bonding and closeness.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A legal situation ends favourably. Pruning financial changes helps increase profits long-term. Travel delays are unavoidable for now, so just relax. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Nurture a new friendship and watch it blossom.