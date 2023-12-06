Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, December 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Life is anchored firmly in today. Issues of the past have been addressed and understood, at least partly understood. A business trip is successful. Be positive.

Cosmic tip: Keep emotional ties lifelong and strong.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keep travel and other plans to yourself to avoid attracting jealous vibes. There’s a happy and sincere exchange of emotions, which is a soul connection.

Cosmic tip: Choose freewill over destiny for a change.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Dark clouds clear up with change and movement, bringing astonishing transformation of a situation in life. This could be a new job, a relationship, change of residence, etc.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Exert power, control and authority over what you consider is the right way to take negotiations forward successfully. Don’t pay attention to gossip.

Cosmic tip: Use mental strength to overcome real or imagined weaknesses.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There may be a certain slowness today, but enjoy this too. Life doesn’t have to be in a constant frenzy. Take enough rest if feeling tired/ lethargic.

Cosmic tip: Stay with healthy eating habits.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Some communication, though good, still offers two choices, of which one is chosen . Recognition for work done feels so wonderful. Is there doubt about fidelity?

Cosmic tip: Consult a doctor for circulatory issues.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There’s someone at work cleverly undermining your achievements. Be aware of what is being said between the lines when talking to colleagues.

Cosmic tip: Those with respiratory issues must not ignore a cough/ cold.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Doubts, confusions and hesitancy in making a decision clear up and the right path is revealed. Do follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with someone with a confused mind or scattered energy.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Several negotiations later you are still as confused and mystified as in the beginning. Ask for clear cut and unambiguous terms.

Cosmic tip: Take better care of health, especially if you are a smoker.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There’s calm before a storm. Diffuse the situation immediately. Change your present path if it doesn’t feel right intuitively.

Cosmic tip: Let go of this chaotic sense of misalignment which has crept into you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Plans being made, changed, made again and then discarded is annoying, but circumstances are such. What makes up for this annoyance is good news received.

Cosmic tip: Immediately deal with a minor medical issue.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Technical hitches are taken in your stride. Luckily, you usually have back-ups ready. An extra busy day brings its own satisfaction.

Cosmic tip: Use your wits, being street-smart, not allowing anyone to cheat you.