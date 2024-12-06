Horoscope today, December 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Plans changing at the last minute turn out to be excellent. Self-employed Ariens should not be too obvious when getting the better of a competitor.

Cosmic tip: Take a stand on an important point.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This is an auspicious time for singles. Expenses may increase marginally. Ensure all paperwork is in place before going ahead with plans.

Cosmic tip: Anticipation of an approaching event is in itself a good feeling.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Rethinking ambitions and then following your dreams helps be more flexible when faced with speed breakers.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get side-tracked by a friendship based on criticism and fault finding.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be low key about a trip overseas. A new client takes very long to make up their mind whether to sign on with your company.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a focused emotional and financial balance.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Following your own inner direction, while listening to advice but making up your own mind is an ideal mindset.

Cosmic tip: Maintain clarity about the fact that living in the past serves no purpose.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Some news received has you making plans that work out in a great manner. A pleasant surprise comes to you.

Cosmic tip: Practise efficient time management techniques.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Side-step a potential argument with a bank official by having proper paperwork in hand. Reinvest interest from investments.

Cosmic tip: Don’t have too packed a schedule today.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Appraising present achievements helps setting up further goals and change business policies too.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to wait and watch to see how a new friendship progresses.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Stay away from discussing personal matters at the workplace (any information won’t remain confidential).

Cosmic tip: Leave behind traditional plans, thinking out of the box for newer ideas.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Though bowed-down with work; you know the outcome of this is good financially. Consider long-term ramifications of a contract.

Cosmic tip: Set some limits, but continue being generous.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t be in a rush to make a decision since you aren’t clear about one point (or several). Practise a destressing routine before bed-time.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise plan.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Singles dating someone casually should not make a premature commitment.

Cosmic tip: Just go with the flow in case faced with karmic delays and mini speed breakers.