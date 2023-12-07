Horoscope today, December 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 December,2023 02:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 8.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
By listening more and speaking less you can catch nuances and inflection in language and also micro facial expressions.
Cosmic tip: Try to avoid making impulse purchases. Ask yourself how practical the purchase is.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
What you’ve been wishing for manifests. Health is good, but be careful when exercising. Don’t overdo exercising either.
Cosmic tip: Bend self-imposed restrictions if you don’t feel guilty about it.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Allow colleagues in charge of a project, deal with some issues. Offer opinion only if asked for it. Today is ideal for spending time with family.
Cosmic tip: Be calmly assertive, not loudly angry.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
There are too many people trying to get a word in about a new client and what angle should be taken in a presentation.
Cosmic tip: Surprise yourself by not getting involved in endless discussions.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Instead of insisting on having your own way, notice how a softer approach brings almost instant and positive results.
Cosmic tip: Step back quietly when you know you are in a position of advantage.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
In some ways life seems to be glowing with a new energy and in some ways it’s the same old routine day after day. Life unfolds in a placid manner.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this peaceful time.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An unexpected holiday with your beloved is like a blessing from God/ the universe. For some this may be a temporary secret getaway.
Cosmic tip: Flow with the gentle tide or battle fierce storms.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Treat advice from a friend as coming from the heart and not as criticism.
Cosmic tip: Keep impatience and ego in check in a discussion with the team, who have their own personal views.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
You’ve hit the bull’s eye as far as one investment is concerned. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: First be clear in your own mind about what expectations are in a relationship or a new job.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
One relationship ambles along. See where it goes over time, if you have the patience to wait it out.
Cosmic tip: Be focused on what needs to be completed if working from home. Don’t daydream.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Going along with decisions taken by others is not a good idea. Be careful with documents, valuables. 
Cosmic tip: Handle relationships with a senstitivity and understanding that everyone is different.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Let go of hurtful thoughts and words uttered in the past. Mentally forgive the person. An idea/project needs further discussion.
Cosmic tip: Think about the possible outcome by taking a stand.

