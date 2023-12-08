Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A telephone call brings a strange message, but a following email clarifies what was actually meant. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Consciously keep your mind on the ‘now’ moment to use time efficiently.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Sometimes points of view talked about seem apt for that time, but later on it all seems a little off the mark..

Cosmic tip: Help and teach others a new and innovative meditation technique.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Handle money and expenses wisely, not getting into debt with the bank or borrowing from relatives/friends.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this peaceful mindset now that you know exactly how people behave and why.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Newly married younger Cancereans have a surprise in store soon. A stable and loving relationship brings happiness.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this balance you’ve brought into life after so many years of struggling.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The aim has been to gradually bring about a balance between professional and personal life. You can see the beginnings of it now. Remember to drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Invest and spend wisely.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Mental and emotional strength have seen you through some of the toughest times in life. Now the universe brings karmic rewards.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about what the world says. Focus on the intention.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Do all that’s possible to maintain this harmonious atmosphere at home. Have a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy time spent with friends, even though it turns out to be quite a late night and tiring too.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Step back from an ego battle as it’s not worth the emotional angst. Rapport is much better with an older lady.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of spiritual growth, which brings more wisdom and patience.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Enjoy this journey of understanding yourself better. Licenses, permissions and contracts are renewed easily..

Cosmic tip: Tap inner wisdom for answers to certain not easy to understand queries. .

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Accept there will always be some issues at work. This makes it easier to navigate work and its complexities. Don’t get stressed.

Cosmic tip: Find the way ahead that helps manifest dreams and ambitions.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Stay within the project budget as extra funds won’t be forthcoming. Children (if any), make you happy and proud. Be true to yourself first.

Cosmic tip: Consider speaking about your true feelings for someone.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Don’t hold on to anger and resentments as all they do is make you re-live a not so happy time. There’s too much work to complete..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of being loved and cherished.