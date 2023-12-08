Breaking News
Jet Airways founder Goyal seeks bail in bank fraud case, says ED allegations against him false
Mumbai: Visually-impaired man run over by car driven by senior citizen
Polarization across the world is marked by social media growth, intolerance among communities: CJI
Nashik onion farmers stage protest, stop auctions indefinitely over Centre's export ban
Police conduct probe after airline pilot claims to have spotted suspicious drones
Anti-drugs fight to be long-drawn, cops linked to narcotics cases to face dismissal: Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 9 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 09 December,2023 04:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 9.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A telephone call brings a strange message, but a following email clarifies what was actually meant. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Consciously keep your mind on the ‘now’ moment to use time efficiently.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Sometimes points of view talked about seem apt for that time, but later on it all seems a little off the mark..
Cosmic tip: Help and teach others a new and innovative meditation technique.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Handle money and expenses wisely, not getting into debt with the bank or borrowing from relatives/friends.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this peaceful mindset now that you know exactly how people behave and why.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Newly married younger Cancereans have a surprise in store soon. A stable and loving relationship brings happiness.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this balance you’ve brought into life after so many years of struggling.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The aim has been to gradually bring about a balance between professional and personal life. You can see the beginnings of it now. Remember to drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Invest and spend wisely.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Mental and emotional strength have seen you through some of the toughest times in life. Now the universe brings karmic rewards.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about what the world says. Focus on the intention.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Do all that’s possible to maintain this harmonious atmosphere at home. Have a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy time spent with friends, even though it turns out to be quite a late night and tiring too.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Step back from an ego battle as it’s not worth the emotional angst. Rapport is much better with an older lady.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of spiritual growth, which brings more wisdom and patience.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Enjoy this journey of understanding yourself better. Licenses, permissions and contracts are renewed easily..
Cosmic tip: Tap inner wisdom for answers to certain not easy to understand queries. .

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Accept there will always be some issues at work. This makes it easier to navigate work and its complexities. Don’t get stressed.
Cosmic tip: Find the way ahead that helps manifest dreams and ambitions.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Stay within the project budget as extra funds won’t be forthcoming. Children (if any), make you happy and proud. Be true to yourself first. 
Cosmic tip: Consider speaking about your true feelings for someone.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Don’t hold on to anger and resentments as all they do is make you re-live a not so happy time. There’s too much work to complete..
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of being loved and cherished.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK