Horoscope today, February 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 01 February,2025 12:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 1.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Take advice about money management from a professional to make the most of earnings. Side-step an argument just before leaving the home. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy each experience to the fullest.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
An idea at work seems a sure win, but may not turn out as expected. Stay within norms. Relationship with two relatives heals.
Cosmic tip: Shrug away from a situation not of your making.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Be doubly sure all documents required for travel overseas have been put together. Finding a loophole in a legal issue makes the case stronger for you.
Cosmic tip: Hold on to this strong intuition.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Singles may meet someone interesting through work. There’s a sudden turn in your positive outlook as someone younger’s words are abrasive.
Cosmic tip: Be loving, sharing advice with family as needed.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Being unsure about a stand taken by you is the universe suggesting you take a kinder view of the situation. You can always phone a relative you’re missing.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this praise and goodwill.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Positive messages come in early in the morning as a result of a marketing idea helmed by you. Your father/ father figure comes over. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this unexpected gift due to positive karmas.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
It’s completely telepathy when someone you’ve been thinking about calls, having a long conversation. 
Cosmic tip: Follow what your heart says, even the mind agrees with it.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A load of chores collected over a few days can be taken care of.  Polish up working skills with studies.
Cosmic tip: Don’t feel unsure as the Wise One is extending blessings and care.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle is good for debts being paid, whether someone owes you or if you owe someone. Be careful with expenses, buying only what’s needed. 
Cosmic tip: Stay one step ahead of competition.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
All doubts have been erased, you can go ahead with life and living. Getting legal advice about a society matter is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Take a decision into your own hands regarding a relationship.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Wondering if you should make a personal visit instead of just speaking on the phone with a relative is a big question mark.
Cosmic tip: Let go of smaller issues instead of stressing about them. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
By planning life in detail you remain in a position of advantage. Some travel overseas on an extended holiday.
Cosmic tip: Consciously stop yourself from getting caught up in meaningless rituals.

