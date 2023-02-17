Horoscope today, February 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Deal diplomatically with professional rivalry. A temporary separation with your spouse/ partner is due to professional demands.

Cosmic tip: Make it a point to follow a sustainable diet and exercise program.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Don’t invest in a financial scheme if not convinced about it. Maintain tempo and focus to complete work by 2 pm.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of surroundings when out walking.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A last minute meeting is fixed. There’s a short plateau phase before life moves ahead again. Some pursue further studies.

Cosmic tip: Don’t confuse yourself by considering too many options.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You miss an ex a lot. But is it wise to renew the friendship? Occupy yourself with work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take good luck for granted. Don’t be complacent about it.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Singles meet their future spouse. An important project is assigned to you. Patiently work through a slightly boring karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Follow intuitive guidance received from God/ the universe.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A short holiday is looked forward to. Make an objective evaluation of work progress. Repeat what helped reach this stage.

Cosmic tip: Be practical. Don’t make decisions based on ego.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Finally receiving karmic justice about an irrelevant issue makes no difference. It was important at one time. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep mental clarity when answering some questions.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Having to make decisions since morning gets tiring by late afternoon. All you want to do is crawl into bed and sleep.

Cosmic tip: Try not to be unnecessarily assertive/ blunt.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Don’t make a decision till you’ve discussed the issue with a wise friend. Life moves ahead quicker.

Cosmic tip: Take a stand. Don’t take the easy way out of a situation.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Students need to spend more hours studying. Spend as much time as possible with family. Singles meet someone special.

Cosmic tip: Don’t send energy to a ‘what if?’ situation.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Delegate smaller tasks to others at work and at home. Small changes make a project workable.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow someone else to take credit for work you’ve done.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Singles may have met someone else who makes their heart beat faster. Choose carefully between three job offers.

Cosmic tip: Create distance from someone who tries to damage your self-confidence.



