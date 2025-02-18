Breaking News
Horoscope today February 19 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, February 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 19 February,2025 01:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, February 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, February 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 19.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Using a credit card for an amount you can pay off every month protects you from getting into debt.  
Cosmic tip: Consider yourself first priority, making regular time to relax and re-boot internal energies.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Work is completed on time, meetings aren’t postponed either. Flow gently in this karmic cycle to reap rewards in the next one.
Cosmic tip: Get a second opinion about some issues for greater clarity.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Working from home makes a good change since one of the perks is not having to wear ‘official office clothes’. 
Cosmic tip: Take some time off since life has been a bit hectic of late.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Some issues are minor; let them be for now as they resolve gradually.  
Cosmic tip: Learning from the past is an excellent way to make sure the same kind of a karmic cycle isn’t repeated.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Understanding yourself and beliefs is as important as breathing, eating and getting enough sleep. A meeting ends favourably.
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic but very firm when dealing with insubordination shown towards a senior colleague.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Your silence speaks louder than words and has more of an impact than exchanging angry words. A friend who has been ‘unfriended’ wants to meet again.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition of excellent results.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Aim towards being sure of what you want from relationships, work or any other aspect of life. Be clear about what you don’t want too. 
Cosmic tip: Experience the joy of giving or sharing.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Those in a new relationship are thrilled at how strong and mutual it from day one. 
Cosmic tip: Send out hopes and desires to the universe with total focus for them to manifest.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A marriage dasha begins for those mentally adapted to an arranged marriage. Some changes at work increase daily productivity.
Cosmic tip: Live with awareness in the moment to realize answers lie within the mind.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
By moving up the spiritual path you realize how important it is to maintain reliability and truthfulness. 
Cosmic tip: Remain within precincts of principles learnt a long time ago through parents and other elders.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
New opportunities evolve when you let go of the past. 
Cosmic tip: Accept yourself for all that you symbolize; the good and the not so good (at least what you consider is not so good).

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A repeating pattern should be consciously stopped. Making time for yourself should be first priority once office work is completed. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow little setbacks to irritate you, just take them in your stride.

