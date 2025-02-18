Horoscope today, February 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Using a credit card for an amount you can pay off every month protects you from getting into debt.

Cosmic tip: Consider yourself first priority, making regular time to relax and re-boot internal energies.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Work is completed on time, meetings aren’t postponed either. Flow gently in this karmic cycle to reap rewards in the next one.

Cosmic tip: Get a second opinion about some issues for greater clarity.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Working from home makes a good change since one of the perks is not having to wear ‘official office clothes’.

Cosmic tip: Take some time off since life has been a bit hectic of late.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Some issues are minor; let them be for now as they resolve gradually.

Cosmic tip: Learning from the past is an excellent way to make sure the same kind of a karmic cycle isn’t repeated.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Understanding yourself and beliefs is as important as breathing, eating and getting enough sleep. A meeting ends favourably.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic but very firm when dealing with insubordination shown towards a senior colleague.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Your silence speaks louder than words and has more of an impact than exchanging angry words. A friend who has been ‘unfriended’ wants to meet again.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition of excellent results.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Aim towards being sure of what you want from relationships, work or any other aspect of life. Be clear about what you don’t want too.

Cosmic tip: Experience the joy of giving or sharing.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those in a new relationship are thrilled at how strong and mutual it from day one.

Cosmic tip: Send out hopes and desires to the universe with total focus for them to manifest.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A marriage dasha begins for those mentally adapted to an arranged marriage. Some changes at work increase daily productivity.

Cosmic tip: Live with awareness in the moment to realize answers lie within the mind.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

By moving up the spiritual path you realize how important it is to maintain reliability and truthfulness.

Cosmic tip: Remain within precincts of principles learnt a long time ago through parents and other elders.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

New opportunities evolve when you let go of the past.

Cosmic tip: Accept yourself for all that you symbolize; the good and the not so good (at least what you consider is not so good).

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A repeating pattern should be consciously stopped. Making time for yourself should be first priority once office work is completed.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow little setbacks to irritate you, just take them in your stride.