Horoscope today, July 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 10.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Ready to listen to elders; you are glad there’s a slight shift towards your views now.
Cosmic tip: Wait and watch to see how a situation develops- if at all, or it fizzles out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
It’s the same old sob story someone relates regularly with just a slight change, just seeking sympathy. Make a detailed plan-of-action for a project.
Cosmic tip: Be careful while out walking. Cross the road carefully.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Teaching by example is the best way; throwing litter only in a bin is followed diligently by you.
Cosmic tip: Respond in a calm and collected manner to avoid rushing headlong into a karmic block.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Get enough rest if recovering from slight ill health. Check passport expiry date if planning to travel overseas.
Cosmic tip: Avoid people you know are trouble makers; skirt around arguments, taking the easy way out.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
There is too much work to get through and maybe not enough time. Do the best you can.
Cosmic tip: Turn your back on the past as there are people and situations you’ve outgrown.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Looking ahead to the future with a happy and contented mind-set is a great gift from the universe. A party is surprisingly enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect loved ones or take them for granted.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Do spend a little extra time and effort to ensure you are completely prepared for a meeting which may go on a different tangent altogether.
Cosmic tip: Go back to a severely neglected hobby.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Work related travel is unavoidable, but this is something you enjoy (getting away from the daily grind).
Cosmic tip: Accept a call even though you’ve been thought about and remembered after a long time.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some people seem to walk around with a gloom cloud over their heads, spreading negativity. Avoid them if possible.
Cosmic tip: Plan a road trip with friends towards the last quarter of the year.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Going shopping is a necessity because of an impending celebration in the family. Do drink enough water throughout the day.
Cosmic tip: Say what you need to but in a loving and compassionate manner.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
It’s an avoidance tactic; but side-step complicated and stressful situations. Be careful about your diet. Do have more fruits, vegetables and nuts.
Cosmic tip: Untangle an issue by nurturing an attitude of compromising wisely.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Ensure accounts are kept up to date at all times. A legal maze clears easily, which is a relief.
Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility for actions or don’t indulge in something you should not be doing.