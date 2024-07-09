Horoscope today, July 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Ready to listen to elders; you are glad there’s a slight shift towards your views now.

Cosmic tip: Wait and watch to see how a situation develops- if at all, or it fizzles out.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

It’s the same old sob story someone relates regularly with just a slight change, just seeking sympathy. Make a detailed plan-of-action for a project.

Cosmic tip: Be careful while out walking. Cross the road carefully.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Teaching by example is the best way; throwing litter only in a bin is followed diligently by you.

Cosmic tip: Respond in a calm and collected manner to avoid rushing headlong into a karmic block.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Get enough rest if recovering from slight ill health. Check passport expiry date if planning to travel overseas.

Cosmic tip: Avoid people you know are trouble makers; skirt around arguments, taking the easy way out.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There is too much work to get through and maybe not enough time. Do the best you can.

Cosmic tip: Turn your back on the past as there are people and situations you’ve outgrown.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Looking ahead to the future with a happy and contented mind-set is a great gift from the universe. A party is surprisingly enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect loved ones or take them for granted.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Do spend a little extra time and effort to ensure you are completely prepared for a meeting which may go on a different tangent altogether.

Cosmic tip: Go back to a severely neglected hobby.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work related travel is unavoidable, but this is something you enjoy (getting away from the daily grind).

Cosmic tip: Accept a call even though you’ve been thought about and remembered after a long time.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some people seem to walk around with a gloom cloud over their heads, spreading negativity. Avoid them if possible.

Cosmic tip: Plan a road trip with friends towards the last quarter of the year.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Going shopping is a necessity because of an impending celebration in the family. Do drink enough water throughout the day.

Cosmic tip: Say what you need to but in a loving and compassionate manner.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’s an avoidance tactic; but side-step complicated and stressful situations. Be careful about your diet. Do have more fruits, vegetables and nuts.

Cosmic tip: Untangle an issue by nurturing an attitude of compromising wisely.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Ensure accounts are kept up to date at all times. A legal maze clears easily, which is a relief.

Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility for actions or don’t indulge in something you should not be doing.