Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Horoscope today, July 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Restructuring finances may be necessary at some point. Not all investments work out as promised, so be prepared for some unwelcome news.

Cosmic tip: Be charitable in thoughts, words and deeds.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Self-control helps realise what is valid and what is the right way to limit reactions. Discuss a decision already made, if necessary.

Cosmic tip: Restrain anger before it zooms out of control.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Advising friends and relatives comes easily since the approach is generally based on clarity and practicality.

Cosmic tip: Approach a new relationship from an emotion of trust, brushing doubts aside.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Steer clear of complicating life when all is going well. Decisions are based on inner wisdom.

Cosmic tip: Stay true to the truth, keeping your word once a promise is made.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This karmic cycle supports relocation. Turn your back on unrealistic nostalgia and attachment.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in God’s blessings, believing they will always be in step with you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Those in a secret and forbidden relationship may have to face their karma. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Help someone whose distressed emotions are sliding up and down a scale.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be careful with tickets and credit cards. Some pending work is completed while travelling.

Cosmic tip: Go full speed ahead on strategic thinking, manoeuvering the situation to your advantage.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Take care of physical wellbeing with a nutritious diet, exercise and getting enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep a peaceful mind. This allows the brain to function at optimum level.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A relationship settles down in a cocoon of being cherished and loved. Cut down on caffeine.

Cosmic tip: Believe every impediment and hindrance can be resolved with upbeat communication.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being dependable is why you wear this garland of responsibility like a special badge of honour. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Use insight and intuitive perception to make wise decisions.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This financial security feels like receiving karmic justice. Accept this unavoidable and annoying temporary relocation.

Cosmic tip: Adjust to changing circumstances and situations to the best of your ability.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A myopic point of view is accepted instead of discussing it. Make your own decisions.

Cosmic tip: Improve energy levels with a healthy diet and exercising as advised. Get enough sleep.