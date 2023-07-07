Horoscope today, July 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Experiencing degrees of and aspects of a situation helps understand office politics better. Complete pending work quickly.

Cosmic tip: Counter an argument by responding in a soft and cultured manner.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Professionally there is a forward movement now after a plateau period. Some may reconsider a relationship decision soon.

Cosmic tip: Let go of unrealistic expectations, making practical decisions with clarity.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Planning yet another honeymoon together is looked forward to eagerly. Sharper financial knowledge helps make wiser decisions this time.

Cosmic tip: Take the re-emergence of a concern in your stride.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A time of professional fulfilment and contentment at where you’ve reached begins. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Carefully consider this mind-set. Why have you become uneasy with giving emotional assurance?





Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

With your professional expertise there’s a feeling of knowing everything. Someone proves otherwise.

Cosmic tip: Share views in a gentle manner to toughen and reinforce relationships at the foundation level.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Strength lies in being willing to wait and watch developments. Being proved right is an understatement.

Cosmic tip: Keep a muted and subtle profile till asked to take centre stage.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Dealing with non-compliance of rules is something serious that involves two people. You have to sort this out.

Cosmic tip: Gradually inch towards saying what’s really on your mind.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Anxiety about a job is over soon. Life is for living with full awareness and happiness at being alive and healthy.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the simple pleasures of life too.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Family accepts a decision which is close to your heart. Sustained networking ensures knowing more people.

Cosmic tip: Wait for the good things in life to manifest. Don’t be impatient.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Think happy thoughts to keep personal vibes positive. Being worldly wise is learnt by life’s tough experiences.

Cosmic tip: Don’t trust blindly. That’s a sure recipe for duplicity or treachery.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Imperceptibly intangible and elusive time usually takes care of issues that have no ready solution for now. Patiently wait out this phase.

Cosmic tip: Streamline morning routines and daily habits.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Consciously absorbing universal vibes gradually takes you onto a higher level of consciousness. Insist on clarity about a business partnership.

Cosmic tip: Forgive hurtful people with genuineness that does you credit.



