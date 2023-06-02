Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A friend has ambitious and elaborate business plans involving you. Be careful about what you eat when dining out.

Cosmic tip: Make genuine effort to control anger or restrict unreasonable reactions.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Excellence in money management requires further tweaking expenses this month. Maintain a professional attitude at work.

Cosmic tip: Regularly assess if there’s a flawless balance between personal life and career.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t indulge in worst case consequences and scenarios. Calm down. Test results are more positive than expected.

Cosmic tip: Seek level headed tactics and methodologies to determine what’s workable.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A joint venture beginning is just 50/50 as of now. Keep conversations light and positive.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to look at different considerations, holding a dialogue till everyone is satisfied.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be infinitely more practical than emotional when dealing with staff. Singles enter a karmic cycle for marriage.

Cosmic tip: Shrug off past burdens after learning lessons you had to acquire from them.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The boss may be grumpy and irritable. Be optimistic to attract good luck.

Cosmic tip: Let go of pointless apprehensions. Have faith in God/ the universe to take care of you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Life settles down calmly as do differences of opinion. Allow impressions to incubate till there’s a blossoming of better ideas.

Cosmic tip: Be joyful and loving. These are high spiritual energies.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s a plan to meet friends you’ve not met for a while. Always stay within workable limits.

Cosmic tip: Work hard but picture abundance in all forms getting attracted to you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A trip that turns out to be annoying is planned. Just prepare for each meeting in detail. Do your homework carefully.

Cosmic tip: Let family enjoy precedence over all else.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A friend with whom you share a karmic bond gets in touch. Time and distance make no difference to this friendship. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in your love.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle of clarity answers a number of questions. Reaching out compassionately heals the soul.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be influenced by what you hear. It may not be the truth.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Sometimes there are no perfect solutions. Don’t willy-nilly begin a relationship you’ll regret.

Cosmic tip: Seek closure to memories you can’t resolve now or change a decision made so long ago.



