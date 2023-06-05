Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, June 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keep the equation light and happy, whether with family or at work. Don’t react emotionally.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balanced approach when having to make a just and fair assessment.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Check accounts every month so you have an accurate idea of finances. Relationships are warm and caring.

Cosmic tip: Pamper the child within, allowing it to enjoy childlike activities sometimes.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A project is completed successfully. Take time off to enjoy yourself, spending time with family.

Cosmic tip: Make positive karma by being accountable for thoughts, words and actions.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A new project has to be discussed in detail before going ahead with it. Career prospects improve.

Cosmic tip: Tap into every ounce of patience you possess. Think before speaking.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Getting lost in romantic thoughts is just an eye blink away; but a certain amount of work has to be completed.

Cosmic tip: Take time off from work today if possible.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s an addition to the family. Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally manipulated into taking an avoidable action.

Cosmic tip: Concede to your higher nature, forgiving someone from the soul.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Delegate, insisting on 2 hourly updates about progress made in a project/assignment.

Cosmic tip: Choose a reconciliation only if your heart truly longs for it. What about practicalities?

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Moving closer to the ancestral home, if retired, is possible. Happily walking away from an unemotional relationship is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Seek the truth behind all this subterfuge and white lies.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Consider a change of habits for a healthier lifestyle. You would rather stay home, but have to attend a function.

Cosmic tip: Change outdated and redundant manner of interacting with colleagues/staff.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A new romance could manifest for some. A contemporary project may require taking professional advice.

Cosmic tip: Patiently live through this slow moving karmic phase that ends by night today.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A trip has a surprising outcome for some (a new relationship begins). A sociable karmic cycle begins.

Cosmic tip: Maintain self-esteem even if worried about the outcome of a disagreement.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A push-and-pull syndrome in a relationship comes with too many complications and compromises.

Cosmic tip: Fearlessly face the truth even if it leaves a taste of ashes in the mouth.