Horoscope today, March 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Spending half the day with family is revealed. Those in a relationship must be aware when feelings change.

Cosmic tip: Keep your sight on the goal, but enjoy the journey too.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

New beginnings and a wonderful change in life is revealed for singles. Acknowledge the truth.

Cosmic tip: Notice the light at the end of the tunnel that gets brighter over time.





Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A trip is re-scheduled. Revaluate trust in a ‘friend’. You’ll be surprised at what you discover. Be calm but practical.

Cosmic tip: Be patient in the face of erratic behavior.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Workload is heavy, but you manage to complete everything needed for the day. Evening is reserved for friends.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time of life unfolding in a wonderful manner.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Family isn’t taking suggestions seriously, so changing track may bring desired results. A business meeting is slightly disappointing.

Cosmic tip: Discuss presentation and finance with the boss to have clarity.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Taking the day off to spend with friends/ relatives keeps you busy and on the go. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep opinions to yourself if someone is being stubborn.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An unexpected turn of events has you making impromptu plans. This is exciting and fun.

Cosmic tip: Make sure vehicle is in top working order. Have braking system checked.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new chapter begins in a friendship. Those seeking employment should apply to at least seven organizations.

Cosmic tip: Do some straight talking, asking a friend about this distancing.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Allow the new relationship to mature in its own time. Listen carefully/ patiently till you get the gist of what is being conveyed.

Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect pain in the legs.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The job/ business is exciting once again (it’s been quite dull in the past). You resolve to have home cooked foods more often.

Cosmic tip: Work towards ending these self-imposed restrictions.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Just when life seems to be settling down comes another troubling issue. Ask yourself how you are attracting this karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Cool this combative mood, asking an elder for advice.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

For all of us, keeping the ego under control may be hard work but not impossible. Remain unaffected amidst praise being showered on you.

Cosmic tip: Try cooking for pleasure.



