Updated on: 11 March,2023 03:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 11.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Spending half the day with family is revealed. Those in a relationship must be aware when feelings change.
Cosmic tip: Keep your sight on the goal, but enjoy the journey too.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
New beginnings and a wonderful change in life is revealed for singles. Acknowledge the truth.
Cosmic tip: Notice the light at the end of the tunnel that gets brighter over time.


Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
A trip is re-scheduled. Revaluate trust in a ‘friend’. You’ll be surprised at what you discover. Be calm but practical.
Cosmic tip: Be patient in the face of erratic behavior.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Workload is heavy, but you manage to complete everything needed for the day. Evening is reserved for friends. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time of life unfolding in a wonderful manner.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Family isn’t taking suggestions seriously, so changing track may bring desired results. A business meeting is slightly disappointing.
Cosmic tip: Discuss presentation and finance with the boss to have clarity.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Taking the day off to spend with friends/ relatives keeps you busy and on the go. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Keep opinions to yourself if someone is being stubborn.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An unexpected turn of events has you making impromptu plans. This is exciting and fun.
Cosmic tip: Make sure vehicle is in top working order. Have braking system checked.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new chapter begins in a friendship. Those seeking employment should apply to at least seven organizations.
Cosmic tip: Do some straight talking, asking a friend about this distancing.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Allow the new relationship to mature in its own time. Listen carefully/ patiently till you get the gist of what is being conveyed.
Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect pain in the legs.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The job/ business is exciting once again (it’s been quite dull in the past). You resolve to have home cooked foods more often.
Cosmic tip: Work towards ending these self-imposed restrictions.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Just when life seems to be settling down comes another troubling issue. Ask yourself how you are attracting this karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Cool this combative mood, asking an elder for advice.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
For all of us, keeping the ego under control may be hard work but not impossible. Remain unaffected amidst praise being showered on you.
Cosmic tip: Try cooking for pleasure.

