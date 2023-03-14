Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 14.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
An introduction to a potential client while on holiday works out once you get back to town and negotiate.
Cosmic tip: Be sensible about a decision you have to take.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Enjoy the work you do. This helps keep vibes positive, achieving much more. Allow a new friendship to develop slowly.
Cosmic tip: Don’t accept easy conclusions. The truth may be different.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Making a choice between two quite widely dissimilar alternatives can be a challenge (if you allow it to be).
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this warmth and stability in the exceptional relationship.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Take the lead if there’s any issue to resolve. A late night is inevitable today. Re-think a business idea.
Cosmic tip: Consider the actual reason that makes you feel dissatisfied.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Some Leos sign a prestigious project. A relationship which is karmic in origin is happy and peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Be the source of light and wisdom for other people.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep all good news away from people who are secretly jealous of you.
Cosmic tip: Wisely be silent in the face of ire. Reply once the person has his/ her say.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You are well prepared, so this hesitance is surprising. Financial restrictions end soon. A friendship heads in another direction.
Cosmic tip: Allow your heart to rule your head sometimes.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Self-created blocks fall away. This is the time to nurture your creativity. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Re-assess and have a discussion about how claustrophobic you are beginning to feel.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A relative who is normally detached and unapproachable comes over, surprising you with the change in attitude.
Cosmic tip: Overlook irritating colleagues at work. At most, excuse yourself due to workload.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Getting possession of a property is revealed. A sequence of events keeps you guessing about the outcome.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a diplomatic silence if you’ve nothing positive to say about someone.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Some may be working at two jobs successfully. Accept changes happening calmly.
Cosmic tip: Take care of duties to the best of your ability to remain on the spiritual path.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Enjoying little (or big) pleasures in life is important too! Widen present knowledge with self-study or conventional studies. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Generously forgive someone who meant no harm.