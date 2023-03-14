Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An introduction to a potential client while on holiday works out once you get back to town and negotiate.

Cosmic tip: Be sensible about a decision you have to take.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Enjoy the work you do. This helps keep vibes positive, achieving much more. Allow a new friendship to develop slowly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t accept easy conclusions. The truth may be different.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Making a choice between two quite widely dissimilar alternatives can be a challenge (if you allow it to be).

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this warmth and stability in the exceptional relationship.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Take the lead if there’s any issue to resolve. A late night is inevitable today. Re-think a business idea.

Cosmic tip: Consider the actual reason that makes you feel dissatisfied.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some Leos sign a prestigious project. A relationship which is karmic in origin is happy and peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Be the source of light and wisdom for other people.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep all good news away from people who are secretly jealous of you.

Cosmic tip: Wisely be silent in the face of ire. Reply once the person has his/ her say.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You are well prepared, so this hesitance is surprising. Financial restrictions end soon. A friendship heads in another direction.

Cosmic tip: Allow your heart to rule your head sometimes.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Self-created blocks fall away. This is the time to nurture your creativity. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Re-assess and have a discussion about how claustrophobic you are beginning to feel.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A relative who is normally detached and unapproachable comes over, surprising you with the change in attitude.

Cosmic tip: Overlook irritating colleagues at work. At most, excuse yourself due to workload.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Getting possession of a property is revealed. A sequence of events keeps you guessing about the outcome.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a diplomatic silence if you’ve nothing positive to say about someone.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some may be working at two jobs successfully. Accept changes happening calmly.

Cosmic tip: Take care of duties to the best of your ability to remain on the spiritual path.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Enjoying little (or big) pleasures in life is important too! Widen present knowledge with self-study or conventional studies. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Generously forgive someone who meant no harm.



