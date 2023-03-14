Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today March 14 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 March,2023 04:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 14.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
An introduction to a potential client while on holiday works out once you get back to town and negotiate.
Cosmic tip: Be sensible about a decision you have to take.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Enjoy the work you do. This helps keep vibes positive, achieving much more. Allow a new friendship to develop slowly.
Cosmic tip: Don’t accept easy conclusions. The truth may be different.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Making a choice between two quite widely dissimilar alternatives can be a challenge (if you allow it to be). 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this warmth and stability in the exceptional relationship.


Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Take the lead if there’s any issue to resolve. A late night is inevitable today. Re-think a business idea.
Cosmic tip: Consider the actual reason that makes you feel dissatisfied.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Some Leos sign a prestigious project. A relationship which is karmic in origin is happy and peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Be the source of light and wisdom for other people.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep all good news away from people who are secretly jealous of you.
Cosmic tip: Wisely be silent in the face of ire. Reply once the person has his/ her say.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You are well prepared, so this hesitance is surprising. Financial restrictions end soon. A friendship heads in another direction.
Cosmic tip: Allow your heart to rule your head sometimes.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Self-created blocks fall away. This is the time to nurture your creativity. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Re-assess and have a discussion about how claustrophobic you are beginning to feel.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A relative who is normally detached and unapproachable comes over, surprising you with the change in attitude.
Cosmic tip: Overlook irritating colleagues at work. At most, excuse yourself due to workload.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Getting possession of a property is revealed. A sequence of events keeps you guessing about the outcome. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain a diplomatic silence if you’ve nothing positive to say about someone.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Some may be working at two jobs successfully. Accept changes happening calmly.
Cosmic tip: Take care of duties to the best of your ability to remain on the spiritual path.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Enjoying little (or big) pleasures in life is important too! Widen present knowledge with self-study or conventional studies. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Generously forgive someone who meant no harm. 

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK