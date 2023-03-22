Horoscope today, March 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Think positive to manifest even more joy and abundance in life. An unimaginable change is about to manifest.

Cosmic tip: Carefully follow routines set in place even though it is boring.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A friend is very helpful. An official letter needs a prompt answer. Focus on finding solutions to problems.

Cosmic tip: Believe the universe/ God is helping from behind the scenes.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Not receiving a long term commitment is acceptable to you. Enjoy the journey instead.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the many opportunities being sent your way. Make good use of them.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A new contract signed speaks for your negotiation and PR skills. Keep some excellent ideas on hold for now.

Cosmic tip: Remain focused on dreams to make them manifest soon.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Continue making wise and traditional investments. A relationship grows and matures in a heart warming manner.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to receive too, instead of just being a giver.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A slightly unsettled time ends. Systematically put finances in order. Avoid focusing on fears. Think about positive things.

Cosmic tip: Make family priority, being good to them in every way.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A reconciliation is revealed for some. It’s difficult to trust when someone at work deliberately withholds important information. Avoid overstraining when exercising. Be aware.

Cosmic tip: Regularly de-clutter personal spaces.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Meeting someone new is an interesting episode. Keep a firm grip on real life versus fantasy. Eat healthy home cooked food.

Cosmic tip: Consciously let go of what is not important.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle favours signing contracts/ negotiating financial deals.

Cosmic tip: Avoid trying to get even with someone. Life is too short for that kind of a mindset. Get over it.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Visualize ambitions being realized. A friend who is geographically distant can help with business/ marketing negotiations.

Cosmic tip: Make the most of a situation, turning a losing proposition into an advantage.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Stay away from office politics even if colleagues ask for your opinion. Meeting an ‘ex’ doesn’t emotionally bother you any more.

Cosmic tip: Make time to exercise/ meditate/ de-stress regularly.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Health improves as stress levels decrease. Auspicious planetary positions prod a dying business to life again.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of a new wisdom emanating from the soul level.



