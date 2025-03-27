Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Believing what someone says about another person is hearsay; don’t believe it or confront the person.

Cosmic tip: Don’t blindly trust people. There are some things in everyone’s life that should be kept private.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There is greater stability and satisfaction from work or business, which allows past insecurity to gradually ebb away. Time resolves some issues and your role in it is clearer in retrospect.

Cosmic tip: Exercise regularly.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Singles meet their future spouse after October. Forgive and move on.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take family loyalty for granted as a recent situation has brought home the fact of how much you love them.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This is a time of learning from life’s circumstances, since a hyper reaction is totally uncalled-for.

Cosmic tip: Move to a higher plane of consciousness by understanding why a person behaved the way they did.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Career or business show signs of moving ahead after a minor plateau phase. A family lunch is full of good food, camaraderie and laughter.

Cosmic tip: Choose a relationship keeping karma in mind.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being happy and contented with life in general is such a good feeling.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the simple pleasures of life; a glass of lemon juice, cake, coconut water, etc. the list is endless.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A peaceful relationship makes it possible to concentrate on other areas of life to a 100%. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Disconnect from a fear of commitment in any aspect of life.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Learning a new skill or hobby is such an exhilarating experience that you promise to work on it at least twice a week.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen a relationship by tactfully discussing an issue.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Health is good. A mini trip out of town with a friend is fun. Clearly state you aren’t responsible for an issue.

Cosmic tip: Look on an unexpected development as God’s Grace towards you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Work gets completed quicker than expected, which is great. Younger Capricorns enter a fertile karmic cycle. Buying a vehicle is being considered.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this sense of satisfaction for a job well done.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Wait for a while till there’s acknowledgment about a compulsory investment. Planning a holiday is half the fun, with you looking ahead to it eagerly.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regime.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A forgotten issue rears its head once more. True love and a culmination of dreams are revealed.

Cosmic tip: Be firm about a decision even if it’s a toss between being popular or unpopular.