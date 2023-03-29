Horoscope today, March 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Conduct important meetings with clients yourself, leaving routine work for juniors. Some news brings a sense of disbelief.

Cosmic tip: Spend as much time in natural surroundings, being one with nature.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Your guardian angel continues being protectively around you. The highest form of positive energy is love. Be there for loved ones.

Cosmic tip: Continue speaking your truth as you’ve always done.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t allow others to decide personal ethics for you.

Cosmic tip: Remain focused as there are some disturbances this week, or the day won’t unfold as has been planned.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be careful with money, jewellery, documents, etc., as your mind may be distracted.

Cosmic tip: Making time for family is first on the agenda, no matter how busy you are already.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A karmic cycle of balance begins, drawing all facets of life into a perfectly choreographed dance.

Cosmic tip: Staying within boundaries of what you consider is just right is best.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Self-employed Virgos draw in quite a lot of new business from overseas. Maintain a diary/ journal if possible.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new kind of a high in a special relationship.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new concept is financially viable. Remain energetic with a healthy diet, exercise and good sleep.

Cosmic tip: Avoid differences of opinion just for the sake of having a friendly argument.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Are you attracted to someone met recently? Be a friend first to take this forward.

Cosmic tip: Allow past issues that are no longer important to evaporate like dew on grass.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Focus on work, leaving other to flounder in insecurities. Stop being anxious. All will be well.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from retaliating angrily even though a decision involving you is unfair.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A promotion is due soon. Material needs are taken care of. God/ the universe sends you abundance and protection from jealousy.

Cosmic tip: Remain secure in the relationship, enjoying this nurturing.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Aim to be perfect in whatever you undertake when planning out an agenda for the day. Renewed interest in work takes you to a higher hierarchy.

Cosmic tip: Keep ego in check.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The best is ahead of you. Any glitches are only temporary. Encourage the team to give their best by being a good role model.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this secret wish when it manifests.



