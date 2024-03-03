Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, March 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Helping a relative buy property in the city can be quite time consuming. Meet friends for dinner.

Cosmic tip: Give importance to someone who is slightly miffed with you. Don’t treat this matter lightly.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

All is not well with your spouse/ partner or someone you’ve met recently.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be upset with someone you love a lot. Time is precious, so don’t waste it in petty arguments.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Do delegate smaller tasks. Your idea of a new kind of investment doesn’t find favour with family. Discuss this till all are in agreement.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy having dinner at a restaurant with family.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those seeking a financial partner find one, this could even result in a joint venture.

Cosmic tip: Calmly maintain silence to remain in a position of advantage. Speak only when everyone has had their say.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Choose a project that brings in more profits than the other one. A grand family dinner is being planned soon by some relatives.

Cosmic tip: Plan a trip overseas keeping all angles in mind.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be careful about cash and valuables. Be very careful about what you say and the tone of speaking.

Cosmic tip: Think of another option if someone is being uncommunicative or unhelpful. Depend on yourself.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Seek inspiration by being totally silent to think clearly and logically. Receiving karmic justice can take various forms (it is according to a person’s karmas).

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between spirituality and materialism.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Yes, you miss someone; we don’t always get what we desire as God/ the universe knows better.

Cosmic tip: Don’t lose precious time by worrying about what can happen. Peacefully live in the moment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life is all roses. Receiving loving messages makes you feel so good. Why do you feel there’s something not quite right about certain messages.

Cosmic tip: Complete all jobs/ chores as quickly as possible.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You would rather be self-protective than reveal the vulnerable side of your personality again. Indulge in a hobby that calms the mind, keeping you busy.

Cosmic tip: Consult the doctor for any digestive issues.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be objective in evaluating yourself, as you’ve proved competency over and over again. Travel for business negotiations increases gradually.

Cosmic tip: Don’t encourage a mindset that you are under qualified for the job.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Someone is over-reacting to a situation. You are not involved in it in any way. Think about it very logically.

Cosmic tip: Keep interactions light and to the point. Don’t get into unnecessary explanations.