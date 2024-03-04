Horoscope today, March 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Work related rituals may take up too much precious time, so hone them down.

Cosmic tip: Take your time in getting to know the person first and then leisurely involving yourself in a relationship.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Regularly investing money is easier this year. Don’t be self-critical. Only eat at those restaurants where you know the food suits you.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to an enhanced financial cycle beginning soon.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Singles meet their karmic soulmate. Work related travel is hectic. Dealing with more responsibility is conveyed once you return to office.

Cosmic tip: Move to higher spiritual awareness.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those planning to migrate receive good news. First speak to a relative residing overseas before making travel plans.

Cosmic tip: Pursue changes required at work since your ideas bear weight now.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Making a five year career plan helps keep sharp focus on the goal. A relationship has many layers and each has to be compatible with the others.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with friends.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Unavoidable expenses loom up from goodness knows where, but you manage alright. Count your myriad blessings every single day.

Cosmic tip: Be more understanding towards older family members.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Someone you love and who ghosted you for no apparent reason begins messaging again. A legal issue finds closure..

Cosmic tip: Be a hundred per cent involved in the relationship.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Saying what you really think is fine as long as it’s not hurtful to the other person.

Cosmic tip: Know which actions have brought results in the past and use them with slight modifications.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Remaining on good terms with colleagues keeps working atmosphere congenial, peaceful and pleasant.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from being caught up in memories that have no standing in life in the karmic cycle.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Carefully maintain focus to complete all work. Be in the moment, dealing with one thing at a time..

Cosmic tip: Work through a troublesome relationship equation with an attitude of compromise.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’s time to question old beliefs, upgrading behaviour that’s more in sync with today. Don’t eat cold food. It should be fire hot.

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself why there’s hesitancy in giving a commitment.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A past memory surfaces and suddenly all is clear about a situation that troubled so much in the past..

Cosmic tip: Don’t be impulsive in any way today. Think before reacting, acting or speaking.