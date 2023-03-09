Horoscope today, March 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s an unanticipated development even though emails and letters are answered at once. This doesn’t reflect on your work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t shrug off a communication issue.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The day is busy in researching facts, figures and data. Cultivate patience and a sense of tolerance.

Cosmic tip: Don’t blindly be influenced by what you heard. Look for facts.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You know from experience that being impetuous never works. An increase in salary is well deserved. Be mentally prepared for strategies to change.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make impulsive relationship decisions.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Making plans for a trip with relatives works out excellently. Make financial decisions after considering pros and cons of a scheme.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy time alone in the evening.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

An unexpected gift is a pleasant surprise. Obsessing about unknown facts creates more stress over time. Ask the right person about them.

Cosmic tip: Consciously take better care of health.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Stop yourself from mentally spinning around in ‘what if’ situations. Several deadlines to be met keep you busy. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Turn a disadvantage into an advantage.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new relationship begins for singles (you can barely control involuntary smiles). This karmic cycle for profession brings several opportunities to excel even more.

Cosmic tip: Delegate repetitive work.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Business improves rapidly in this karmic cycle. Those seeking employment receive interview calls.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with friends who are genuine well-wishers. Appreciate intentions behind the advice.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be careful with cash and other valuables. Avoid rash accusations. Is there any proof to support your assumptions?

Cosmic tip: Consider facts rationally before taking action.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A job or business offer comes in due to a strong professional foundation. Some meet their karmic soulmate and life is heavenly.

Cosmic tip: Be patient if unable to contact someone.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Feeling neglected is not a good situation to be in. Talk about it with the person concerned. A friend invites you to dinner.

Cosmic tip: Think first and then take action.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Unexpected expenses are dealt with easily, but keep within the budget if shopping for pleasure. A colleague requires assistance in a project.

Cosmic tip: Help as many people as you can.