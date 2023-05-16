Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, May 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Assessing an issue till there’s a proper perspective is the answer to a questionable concern. Ignore petty-minded jealousies.

Cosmic tip: Heal your heart and mind by releasing pent-up anger.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Slight confusion is only temporary, which can be dealt with adequately by being in the moment. Take a mini holiday.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally strong to deal with an issue.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be careful with any documentation done today. An unimportant dream finally manifests. It’s too late anyhow.

Cosmic tip: Rekindle a romance if that is what your heart and mind advise.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

How to make an important decision stumps even you. Keep it on hold till there’s clarity. A meeting has a surprising aftermath.

Cosmic tip: Make time for a distressed and tormented friend.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Respond to a heightened emotional state by going into a shell for the moment. Deal with it once calmer.

Cosmic tip: Be mature. Don’t behave with adolescent-like jealousy and suspicion.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Nothing is impossible in this karmic cycle. An important goal is reached.

Cosmic tip: Be happy and grateful with the gift given by God/the universe/ your ancestors. Be peaceful.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A happy and contented karmic cycle also insists that you be diplomatic, discreet and thinking before speaking.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this experience of true love and being pampered so much.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Appearances can be deceptive. All is not as you are encouraged to believe. Ask questions.

Cosmic tip: Pamper and indulge yourself with a spa treatment or anything that helps de-stress.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Younger Sagittarians may return to studying. Buying a vehicle is a decision taken after considerable thought.

Cosmic tip: Send out positive thoughts and affirmations to attract what you yearn and crave for.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A karmic cycle that impacts career positively begins. There’s a very good reason for a friend withholding information from you.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for the protection of your Guardian Angel.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A business partnership is a question mark. There’s immediate attraction and compatibility with a new friend.

Cosmic tip: Communicate clearly, without the other person having to read between the lines.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Read legal documents carefully before signing. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Step back discreetly if your spouse/partner seems to be in a grouchy mood. It’s nothing connected with you.



