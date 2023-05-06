Horoscope today, May 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A non-threatening reply does settle an issue. A mature attitude in this specific situation where there’s tolerance without rancour helps.

Cosmic tip: Heal insecurity with love. Spend quality time together.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This karmic cycle assists with any help needed with a legal document. Professional advice always helps.

Cosmic tip: Be independent, as this mindset helps navigate the (sometimes) minefield of life effortlessly.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Giving and receiving emotional reassurance paves the way for wellbeing and greater bonding. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Centre your mind into having complete faith when making a wish.





Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Life turns 180 degrees, revealing an overview of how circumstances are poised for a major turnaround.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy karmic justice and being in the healing rays of your karmic sun.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Learning a new skill/ upgrading present professional skills is highlighted in this karmic cycle. Deal patiently and tactfully with an angry person, placing yourself in their circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Simplify life.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be mentally prepared to learn something new even though this subject is not your forte. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings before making a decision.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Exercising regularly shows positive results. Maintain the tweaked diet. Some resume searching for the ideal property.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a neutral tone when someone who has been bad mouthing you calls.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A change of residence is revealed for some. Do you feel someone has been persecuted? Speak up for them.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling that all’s good within your world.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those in a new job must learn all they can about the present one since job profile is slightly different.

Cosmic tip: Accept what can’t be changed or altered for now.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Conceding everyone has their own point of view is halfway there to finding a solution to a complicated issue.

Cosmic tip: Widen mental vistas by travelling as much as you can.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Enough of discussing gloomy world issues. All you want is a good laugh.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this sense of excited freedom when driving a just bought vehicle. Drive with awareness.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Unexpected money comes in via bank transfer. Receiving karmic justice feels good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time spent in natural surroundings and not having a set schedule for the day.