Breaking News
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation
WHO downgrades Covid pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS
Mumbai: Nigerian national held with drugs worth over Rs 11 lakh
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde denies reports of meeting Rashmi Thackeray
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today May 6 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, May 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 06 May,2023 12:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, May 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, May 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 6.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A non-threatening reply does settle an issue. A mature attitude in this specific situation where there’s tolerance without rancour helps.
Cosmic tip: Heal insecurity with love. Spend quality time together.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
This karmic cycle assists with any help needed with a legal document. Professional advice always helps.
Cosmic tip: Be independent, as this mindset helps navigate the (sometimes) minefield of life effortlessly.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Giving and receiving emotional reassurance paves the way for wellbeing and greater bonding. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Centre your mind into having complete faith when making a wish.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Life turns 180 degrees, revealing an overview of how circumstances are poised for a major turnaround.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy karmic justice and being in the healing rays of your karmic sun.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Learning a new skill/ upgrading present professional skills is highlighted in this karmic cycle. Deal patiently and tactfully with an angry person, placing yourself in their circumstances.
Cosmic tip: Simplify life.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be mentally prepared to learn something new even though this subject is not your forte. Do regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings before making a decision.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Exercising regularly shows positive results. Maintain the tweaked diet. Some resume searching for the ideal property.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a neutral tone when someone who has been bad mouthing you calls.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A change of residence is revealed for some. Do you feel someone has been persecuted? Speak up for them.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling that all’s good within your world.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those in a new job must learn all they can about the present one since job profile is slightly different.
Cosmic tip: Accept what can’t be changed or altered for now.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Conceding everyone has their own point of view is halfway there to finding a solution to a complicated issue. 
Cosmic tip: Widen mental vistas by travelling as much as you can.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Enough of discussing gloomy world issues. All you want is a good laugh. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this sense of excited freedom when driving a just bought vehicle. Drive with awareness.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Unexpected money comes in via bank transfer. Receiving karmic justice feels good.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time spent in natural surroundings and not having a set schedule for the day.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK