Horoscope today, November 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An extra busy day whizzes to an end before you realize it, but comfort of home is welcome.

Cosmic tip: Decide you need to change a situation, then pursue that line of thought with action.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Preparing for a trip necessitates buying essentials in advance. Further studies aren’t really necessary. Do get enough rest.

Cosmic tip: Let go of what’s not needed materially and emotionally to invite more positive vibes.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The right brain works on all cylinders as imaginative ideas are discussed. Two are chosen.

Cosmic tip: Consider a friendship true love, as it’s there below the surface since more nurturing is experienced.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Little chores/ jobs are tackled the entire day, clearing the way for bigger chunks of work.

Cosmic tip: Allow every incident to be a learning lesson that takes you further up the karmic ladder.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A co-incidence isn’t a co-incidence; this was ordained by destiny and karma. What you have to guard against is being like a warrior when being peaceful works.

Cosmic tip: Don’t change plans after deciding.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A new and unexpected relationship is too good to be true. It’s worth nurturing each other unconditionally.

Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss beliefs and rituals with another person. To each his own mind-set, is best.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Work hard to manifest dreams and ambitions as nothing is achieved by just wishing it. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have complete faith about life being on the correct karmic path for this time.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Feeling a little inadequate sometimes is understandable, but completely unnecessary, since capabilities have been proved. A phone-call lifts your spirits.

Cosmic tip: Be aware when an innocuous discussion of ideas takes a serious turn.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A trip over water brings more positive results than expected. Enjoy this eventuality. A celebration may be skipped because of a sore throat.

Cosmic tip: Cross the karmic bridge towards dreams and wishes manifesting.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Communication skills are good, but sharpen them further by attending a webinar. A change in attitude is an unexpected surprise.

Cosmic tip: Be receptive to a love that heals in every manner of speaking.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Though you enjoy hosting friends, but ask yourself honestly if they ever invite you to stay.

Cosmic tip: A karmic cycle of life being peaceful and contented can be increased by consciously incurring positive karmas.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Facing life squarely not only makes you stronger but allows putting principles to practical use. Continue eating healthy/ nutritious food.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get so upset with a setback which is only temporary.