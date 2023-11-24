Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, November 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Consistently dwelling on the past prevents a forward movement in life. A contract/project is signed shortly..

Cosmic tip: Seek answers till there’s proper understanding of a state of affairs involving people.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Take as little as possible on a weekend trip. There is a constraint due to situations that encourage karmic growth.

Cosmic tip: Respond affectionately or ignore what’s left unsaid..

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those in the travel industry—airline crew, pilots, navigators, the navy, cruise liners, etc. enter a positive karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: A past life soulmate connection is magnetic as well as surprisingly exasperating.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A past love, who may have been a flirtation, gets in touch. A necessary trip turns out extra expensive..

Cosmic tip: Continue being honest with yourself, allowing actions to be as ethical as you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Couples should have a change of scenery to rekindle the fire in their relationship.

Cosmic tip: Don’t dismiss the truth or rumours about yourself. Take immediate damage control.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Singles meet their karmic soulmate. Don’t expect an easy-going relationship either, as there’s too much karma to work through. .

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition when making decisions.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A deal/project signed is a sigh of relief since it took quite a long time to close..

Cosmic tip: Verbally appreciate loved ones and the difference they bring to your life in general.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Life enters a busy phase, which is good, but may increase stress levels. Regularly eat home cooked meals..

Cosmic tip: Don’t be impatient to make a new relationship run before it can walk.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life is good, but could always be better. However, there’s nothing major to complain about. Regularly drink enough water to avoid a UTI infection.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the excitement of a new romance.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Co-ordination with the core team helps complete work efficiently. You can feel it in your bones that something amazingly unusual is about to manifest.

Cosmic tip: Don’t dissect a situation endlessly.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Unexpected money is received. Carefully budget a trip being planned.

Cosmic tip: Bring it to the person’s notice if feeling overlooked or slightly irrelevant. Be clear, not allowing yourself to be taken advantage of.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Today is an auspicious day for business negotiations or initial interviews. Working through past/present karmas is a one point agenda for some..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this zing and chemistry in the relationship.