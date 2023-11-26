Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, November 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keep someone who handles cash at work on the radar. Concentrate on what needs to be completed immediately.

Cosmic tip: Take a long, hard and honest look at beliefs and values to understand yourself better.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An overnight trip is educational and interesting. Be calm when pointing out some discrepancy in facts and figures. Do maintain healthy dietary habits for good health.

Cosmic tip: Move towards short term goals consistently.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An unacknowledged secret wish, even to yourself, magically manifests. Using efficient time management techniques help move ahead according to work scheduled for today.

Cosmic tip: Avoid eating seafood to side-step a digestive issue.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Two or more options are slightly confusing. You can always delay the decision by a day or two.

Cosmic tip: Take the plunge; follow up with an idea even if feeling unsure about outcome.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those who want to relocate could begin the process now, but be clear about the reason for relocating.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate your personal sky-scape which is dotted with many opportunities and new friends.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Leave well in time for a meeting as the Tarot reveals long traffic snarls. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for a real estate issue moving ahead quickly and being resolved.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A long distance relationship has survived till now (to your surprise). Maintain the same emotional closeness. Some have a job change requiring frequent travel.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of responsibility and duty towards family.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Karmic cycles change regularly, emitting positive or negative vibes. Be very careful about what you think, say or do to keep karma positive and flowing peacefully.

Cosmic tip: Control yourself if there’s an emotional outburst.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Keep the body aura clear by not getting involved in self-defeating routines or thoughts. Some may want to escape daily routines.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this complete transformation of a situation in your life.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Consciously stay away from people who stress you out. Do regularly get enough sleep at night.

Cosmic tip: Don’t follow advice blindly even if there is trust between you both. Think for yourself.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Close your eyes and make a wish, as this karmic cycle supports desires and dreams coming true. A new client is difficult—to say the least.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this friendly environment and perfect working ambiance.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being engrossed and inattentive to a certain degree is understandable, but accept the truth in black and white when talked about. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Use your right brain and intuition to find answers.