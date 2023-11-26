Horoscope today, November 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 27.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Keep someone who handles cash at work on the radar. Concentrate on what needs to be completed immediately.
Cosmic tip: Take a long, hard and honest look at beliefs and values to understand yourself better.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
An overnight trip is educational and interesting. Be calm when pointing out some discrepancy in facts and figures. Do maintain healthy dietary habits for good health.
Cosmic tip: Move towards short term goals consistently.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
An unacknowledged secret wish, even to yourself, magically manifests. Using efficient time management techniques help move ahead according to work scheduled for today.
Cosmic tip: Avoid eating seafood to side-step a digestive issue.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Two or more options are slightly confusing. You can always delay the decision by a day or two.
Cosmic tip: Take the plunge; follow up with an idea even if feeling unsure about outcome.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Those who want to relocate could begin the process now, but be clear about the reason for relocating.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate your personal sky-scape which is dotted with many opportunities and new friends.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Leave well in time for a meeting as the Tarot reveals long traffic snarls. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for a real estate issue moving ahead quickly and being resolved.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A long distance relationship has survived till now (to your surprise). Maintain the same emotional closeness. Some have a job change requiring frequent travel.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of responsibility and duty towards family.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Karmic cycles change regularly, emitting positive or negative vibes. Be very careful about what you think, say or do to keep karma positive and flowing peacefully.
Cosmic tip: Control yourself if there’s an emotional outburst.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Keep the body aura clear by not getting involved in self-defeating routines or thoughts. Some may want to escape daily routines.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this complete transformation of a situation in your life.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Consciously stay away from people who stress you out. Do regularly get enough sleep at night.
Cosmic tip: Don’t follow advice blindly even if there is trust between you both. Think for yourself.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Close your eyes and make a wish, as this karmic cycle supports desires and dreams coming true. A new client is difficult—to say the least.
Cosmic tip: Maintain this friendly environment and perfect working ambiance.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Being engrossed and inattentive to a certain degree is understandable, but accept the truth in black and white when talked about. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Use your right brain and intuition to find answers.