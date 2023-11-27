Horoscope today, November 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 28.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Some Ariens in a relationship may reach the all important phase of giving a commitment. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t expect changes without making an effort to bring about a lasting transformation..
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Keep finances clear and simple. Discuss a misunderstanding before it creates lasting damage to a relationship. Do think carefully from the heart.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get distracted by unimportant matters.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Reach career goals by having a three point agenda you follow every day. Remain focused.
Cosmic tip: Bring clarity to the mind quicker by not approaching the concern through the ego.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Keep a balance between the mind, soul and body for good health. A working trip requires minute preparation in advance.
Cosmic tip: Confront issues as they appear in order to resolve them once and for all.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Happily complete karma with family and others loved ones. Don’t waste time on a relationship in limbo ..
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow embarrassment to keep you from acknowledging the truth of the matter.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Treat your body as something to be looked after and cherished..
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the present moment instead of planning to be happy when circumstances are right.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Don’t neglect fever or tiredness. A project/assignment requires a newer/unusual approach to make it work.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take an argument lightly. Apologise at once if you’ve been too sharp or critical.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Don’t believe everything someone tells you online or even personally. You are being naïve about it.
Cosmic tip: Consciously improve the choice of food eaten. Avoid snacking between meals.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be polite and pleasant with colleagues. Money or valuables could be misplaced or stolen. Drink enough water..
Cosmic tip: Move through the day with awareness every second. Don’t get even momentarily distracted.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Maintain a fine balance between personal and professional life. Handle stressful moments at work with humour.
Cosmic tip: Consciously make time to relax with family, even if just spending time together.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be aware of the other person’s point of view in a discussion that seems to go on and on. Bring a closure quickly.
Cosmic tip: Make sure you get enough rest and sleep every night.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Do have blood pressure checked whenever advised. Work is no longer work when you consider it a hobby or fun. Be content and happy..
Cosmic tip: Always live life with an attitude of gratitude.