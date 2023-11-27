Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, November 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Some Ariens in a relationship may reach the all important phase of giving a commitment. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t expect changes without making an effort to bring about a lasting transformation..

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keep finances clear and simple. Discuss a misunderstanding before it creates lasting damage to a relationship. Do think carefully from the heart.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get distracted by unimportant matters.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Reach career goals by having a three point agenda you follow every day. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Bring clarity to the mind quicker by not approaching the concern through the ego.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Keep a balance between the mind, soul and body for good health. A working trip requires minute preparation in advance.

Cosmic tip: Confront issues as they appear in order to resolve them once and for all.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Happily complete karma with family and others loved ones. Don’t waste time on a relationship in limbo ..

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow embarrassment to keep you from acknowledging the truth of the matter.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Treat your body as something to be looked after and cherished..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the present moment instead of planning to be happy when circumstances are right.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Don’t neglect fever or tiredness. A project/assignment requires a newer/unusual approach to make it work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take an argument lightly. Apologise at once if you’ve been too sharp or critical.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Don’t believe everything someone tells you online or even personally. You are being naïve about it.

Cosmic tip: Consciously improve the choice of food eaten. Avoid snacking between meals.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be polite and pleasant with colleagues. Money or valuables could be misplaced or stolen. Drink enough water..

Cosmic tip: Move through the day with awareness every second. Don’t get even momentarily distracted.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Maintain a fine balance between personal and professional life. Handle stressful moments at work with humour.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make time to relax with family, even if just spending time together.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be aware of the other person’s point of view in a discussion that seems to go on and on. Bring a closure quickly.

Cosmic tip: Make sure you get enough rest and sleep every night.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Do have blood pressure checked whenever advised. Work is no longer work when you consider it a hobby or fun. Be content and happy..

Cosmic tip: Always live life with an attitude of gratitude.