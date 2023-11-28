Horoscope today, November 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being wanted and cherished is such a great experience. You don’t feel like going to work, but have to.

Cosmic tip: Stay grounded even if the feeling is of flying among the star

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Planning an event has taken up so much of your time, but you’ve done a great job finally, being ready for every possible known contingency.

Cosmic tip: Socialize, make friends; have a good time.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Deal with work in a time efficient manner, taking care of smaller details first, which automatically makes later dealing with bigger and more important points easier.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen bond by embracing nurturing qualities.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Long overdue solutions are thought about that open new paths and potential possibilities. A relationship built on trust and faith continues being strong.

Cosmic tip: Be responsible, but don’t get weighed down by responsibilities.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Aligning actions to mirror thoughts of love help heal some bruised relationships. Life passes through a slow moving karmic cycle which teaches patience.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow thoughtless talk to affect capability and confidence.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Wisdom lies in sometimes turning a blind eye. Good news from overseas results in a trip soon.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to forgive from the heart and soul level. Don’t unnecessarily discuss the past.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Secretly disagreeing with what is being planned is a difficult situation requiring diplomacy and measured words.

Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment for inner happiness. The past is irrelevant to a certain degree.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Unfair circumstances end in this karmic cycle of your world magically righting itself. Consult the doctor if hands or fingers tingle sometimes.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself if the ego takes precedence over something minor.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life insists you seek answers from within, which in turn enhances soul vibrations. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t weigh out your present relationship with one from the past as they’re quite different.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Remember to pay some pending bills. A legal case (if any) continues at the same frustrating pace.

Cosmic tip: Use language and tone to speak in a manner you would like to be addressed.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Personal time, family and professional responsibilities are equally important. Don’t fritter away time on worthless ‘friends’.

Cosmic tip: Give someone’s views or thoughts adequate consideration before rejecting them. You could change them a little.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A voluntary transfer is something you struggle with. Ask whether it’s temporary or long-term. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings as they have proved to be 99% right in the past.