Horoscope today, November 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 29 November,2023 02:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, November 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, November 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 29.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Being wanted and cherished is such a great experience. You don’t feel like going to work, but have to.
Cosmic tip: Stay grounded even if the feeling is of flying among the star


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Planning an event has taken up so much of your time, but you’ve done a great job finally, being ready for every possible known contingency.
Cosmic tip: Socialize, make friends; have a good time.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Deal with work in a time efficient manner, taking care of smaller details first, which automatically makes later dealing with bigger and more important points easier.
Cosmic tip: Strengthen bond by embracing nurturing qualities.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Long overdue solutions are thought about that open new paths and potential possibilities. A relationship built on trust and faith continues being strong. 
Cosmic tip: Be responsible, but don’t get weighed down by responsibilities.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Aligning actions to mirror thoughts of love help heal some bruised relationships. Life passes through a slow moving karmic cycle which teaches patience. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow thoughtless talk to affect capability and confidence.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Wisdom lies in sometimes turning a blind eye. Good news from overseas results in a trip soon.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to forgive from the heart and soul level. Don’t unnecessarily discuss the past.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Secretly disagreeing with what is being planned is a difficult situation requiring diplomacy and measured words.
Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment for inner happiness. The past is irrelevant to a certain degree.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Unfair circumstances end in this karmic cycle of your world magically righting itself. Consult the doctor if hands or fingers tingle sometimes.
Cosmic tip: Stop yourself if the ego takes precedence over something minor.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Life insists you seek answers from within, which in turn enhances soul vibrations. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t weigh out your present relationship with one from the past as they’re quite different.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Remember to pay some pending bills. A legal case (if any) continues at the same frustrating pace. 
Cosmic tip: Use language and tone to speak in a manner you would like to be addressed.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Personal time, family and professional responsibilities are equally important. Don’t fritter away time on worthless ‘friends’.
Cosmic tip: Give someone’s views or thoughts adequate consideration before rejecting them. You could change them a little.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A voluntary transfer is something you struggle with. Ask whether it’s temporary or long-term. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings as they have proved to be 99% right in the past.

