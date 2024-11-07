Horoscope today, November 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A relationship can be quite easily transformed back to the way it was if both of you are willing to compromise.

Cosmic tip: Be adaptable and amenable to modifications in life according to karma.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Step back from a confrontation; take a deep breath, count to ten before voicing opinions. Do continue this healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental (otherwise you will be placed in a similar situation).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Some issues have to be faced even if you want to turn your back on them. Drive carefully and don’t speed.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle to the hilt by enjoying each moment.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A contract signed which is the envy of other organizations is a sparkling feather in your cap.

Cosmic tip: Make well considered decisions as reverberations can be felt long term as they return threefold.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keeping ego in check is the best way to make relationships thrive on unconditional acceptance. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Invite a friend home for coffee and cake instead of sitting at a restaurant.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Work is, as usual, moving fast with too much to complete in less time (you manage it every time).

Cosmic tip: Run away from conflict or stay and face it with diplomatic poise and maturity.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being allocated the cream of projects to deal with is a huge compliment you appreciate. Reach for happiness by following your heart.

Cosmic tip: Be aware every action carries a just and long-term reaction.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Consciously and verbally appreciating your spouse/ partner is the most important aspect in a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Firmly put the past behind, as you’ve used all aces in hand, but nothing has worked out.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Living a simple and uncomplicated life is the best way to glide effortlessly through life. Keep diet simple and nutritious.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give a sharp reply to something that doesn’t warrant this action.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some news from overseas is slightly worrying, so discuss this at length. Centre yourself to keeping the mind peaceful yet empathic.

Cosmic tip: Discard a habit that annoys even you as quickly as possible.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Singles meet someone with whom personal vibrations seem to match perfectly, and from the first meeting itself. Make time for an enjoyable hobby.

Cosmic tip: Be kind to yourself first. Don’t be harshly judgmental.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s no concealed intention of the other person to covertly manipulate or try to find out a bit of gossip.

Cosmic tip: Be polite yet firm about not being willing to discuss someone’s actions.