Horoscope today, October 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 29 October,2024 05:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 29.


AriesAries   
March 21 – April 20
A financially low period gradually ends. Two job offers received sound promising.
Cosmic tip: Try and change the manner of inter-relating with people, which then draws in a better karmic cycle.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Sometimes taking a stand over an issue is needed to bring about a change. Heal a misunderstanding.
Cosmic tip: Begin work on a project to save yourself unnecessary stress as deadline approaches.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Whatever decision is made, let it be made from the love within your heart and in sync with empathy.
Cosmic tip: Do your utmost to be in step with changing circumstances and situations.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
News about finances is delayed, but you take this in your stride, dealing with other important work in the meanwhile. Continue with the modified diet.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be harsh and judgmental towards yourself.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A business partnership is on the brink of being reality, but you pull back at the last minute.
Cosmic tip: Be on your guard while speaking with someone who tends to be cleverly manipulative.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Listen to your spouse/ partner’s views when discussing a job offer that involves relocation. The universe gives several boons.
Cosmic tip: Be the quietly wise one at family gatherings.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Promote ideas gradually and in a well-thought-out manner so the team is primed to receive them in a positive and enthusiastic manner.
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An ex-boss gets in touch offering you a different kind of a job and another designation. Think about it. 
Cosmic tip: Take care of your diet, exercise as is adequate and get enough sleep.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Singles meet that one special person who makes such a difference. Maintain a diet that encourages good health.
Cosmic tip: Revel in the true happiness within which comes from being spiritually aware.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Singles who are in a relationship must not complicate life. Efficient time management is  essential.  
Cosmic tip: Single-mindedly follow that inner voice which points out the right path to be taken.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Those planning their wedding need to go about it in a systematic manner. Older Aquarians must take better care of bone health. 
Cosmic tip: Be loving yet firm in interactions with people.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Having successfully dealt with such a deluge of work, you can relax now. There’s a message from someone who was important at one time. 
Cosmic tip: Make peace with the past. 

