Horoscope today, September 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 20 September,2023 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 20.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A dead-end is reached at work. This obstacle is removed by tomorrow.Appreciate happy events in life. 
Cosmic tip: Consciously *don’t* try to find something you’ve misplaced. It will turn up.   


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Forgive any old grudges or negative vibes. Stay away from that person. A written response comes as a surprise. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t get angry or frustrated by repeated disturbances at work.  


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A time of romance begins. There are lots of odd jobs and small chores to take care of. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t make irrational promises unless you can follow through with them. 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
An elevated position at work has been worked towards so diligently over the years. Do get enough rest. 
Cosmic tip: Be in a relationship only if there is mutual trust.   

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Don’t take a calculated risk even if it seems fool-proof. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Write down feelings, thoughts, experiences or wishes for more clarity about the direction of life.   

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Closer emotional ties with family maintains this peaceful atmosphere. Give back to society by doing charity whenever possible. 
Cosmic tip: Say as little as is possible without seeming rude or uncaring.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being dominating just sends a relationship downhill. Those seeking employment receive two job offers. Do follow a healthy diet. 
Cosmic tip: Change the manner in which you deal with relatives. 

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Expect new information or announcements at work. Breaks and pauses when trying to complete some work creates a delay. Do be patient. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t play referee between two people.   

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A bright and optimistic relationship begins. There’s success and financial gain in store. Get some sun whenever possible. 
Cosmic tip: Be well prepared for a solo meeting with the boss. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Worries vanish soon, so remain energetic and enthusiastic. An inner light guides the spiritual journey. 
Cosmic tip: Wait out a situation till the time is right. You will know it intuitively. 

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Some decide to buy a vehicle. Today is favourable for signing legal papers and documents. Wear the colour white today.
Cosmic tip: Use any drama happening at work to your advantage. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Use wisdom and experience gained when handling a sensitive issue. Older Pisceans maybe suffering from ageing pains (consult a doctor). 
Cosmic tip: Bring back closeness, understanding and tenderness in a relationship. 

