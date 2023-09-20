Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, September 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A dead-end is reached at work. This obstacle is removed by tomorrow.Appreciate happy events in life.

Cosmic tip: Consciously *don’t* try to find something you’ve misplaced. It will turn up.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Forgive any old grudges or negative vibes. Stay away from that person. A written response comes as a surprise.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get angry or frustrated by repeated disturbances at work.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A time of romance begins. There are lots of odd jobs and small chores to take care of.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make irrational promises unless you can follow through with them.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An elevated position at work has been worked towards so diligently over the years. Do get enough rest.

Cosmic tip: Be in a relationship only if there is mutual trust.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t take a calculated risk even if it seems fool-proof. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Write down feelings, thoughts, experiences or wishes for more clarity about the direction of life.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Closer emotional ties with family maintains this peaceful atmosphere. Give back to society by doing charity whenever possible.

Cosmic tip: Say as little as is possible without seeming rude or uncaring.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being dominating just sends a relationship downhill. Those seeking employment receive two job offers. Do follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Change the manner in which you deal with relatives.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Expect new information or announcements at work. Breaks and pauses when trying to complete some work creates a delay. Do be patient.

Cosmic tip: Don’t play referee between two people.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A bright and optimistic relationship begins. There’s success and financial gain in store. Get some sun whenever possible.

Cosmic tip: Be well prepared for a solo meeting with the boss.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Worries vanish soon, so remain energetic and enthusiastic. An inner light guides the spiritual journey.

Cosmic tip: Wait out a situation till the time is right. You will know it intuitively.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some decide to buy a vehicle. Today is favourable for signing legal papers and documents. Wear the colour white today.

Cosmic tip: Use any drama happening at work to your advantage.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Use wisdom and experience gained when handling a sensitive issue. Older Pisceans maybe suffering from ageing pains (consult a doctor).

Cosmic tip: Bring back closeness, understanding and tenderness in a relationship.