Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A karmic cycle of new beginnings can be a wonderful opportunity for growth as long as you don’t get side-tracked.

Cosmic tip: Weigh out all options and advice being given before making a decision.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Meeting two friends is a great way to spend the day since it seems to be eons have elapsed since the last get-together. Have fun.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate a move towards calling a truce.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A new friendship for some takes time to develop into a workable relationship since there are cultural differences to understand, adapt to or work out.

Cosmic tip: Confirm an evening dinner date.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having made plans for a trip overseas well in advance leaves the day free to complete other work at the office.

Cosmic tip: Remain one step ahead of pending work for when you return.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being an observer of dramatic politics taking place at work helps understand office hierarchy better. Something wished for earlier comes true.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the earned abundance of the universe.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Bouncing ideas off each other helps find the perfect plan for launching a new product. Just keep within the project budget.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a difference of opinion to spin out of control.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Allowing the mind to remain fixed on a ‘what if something different had evolved’ is a waste of precious time. Life seems unfair but the outcome is good.

Cosmic tip: Focus on the goal.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being the first to volunteer for a job no one else wants to take up, works to your advantage and allows creative skills to be highlighted.

Cosmic tip: Make time to meet a school friend.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A casual introduction results in an unexpected invitation for a cup of tea/ coffee. This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Cosmic tip: Use excess energy to get chores done.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being advised to take legal action doesn’t resonate with you for the time being. Taking a much-needed break from work is an excellent idea.

Cosmic tip: Take the first step towards independence.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

With all three avenues closed off for now; it’s time to consider some other unusual ideas. New ideas bring quick and wonderful results.

Cosmic tip: Continue being such a generous person.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An added expense is taken care of easily. Be ready and alert to step in when help is needed by an elder (family or neighbour).

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about delay in receiving news.



