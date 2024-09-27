Horoscope today, September 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An intelligent manner of discussing points of view and making changes keeps a court case away. A time for major changes approaches.

Cosmic tip: Make long-term plans about where you see life going next.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You can change your world by regularly making small changes. Self-employed Taureans may be considering opening a branch office in another area in town.

Cosmic tip: Let a colleague know they have your complete support.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Miscommunication seems to be a thread shambling its way through the day, so be very clear about words chosen to explain any issues that emerge.

Cosmic tip: Don’t mix business and friendship by choice.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Check papers carefully if planning to invest in a property. Studying further for the sheer love of gaining knowledge is revealed. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Just live your life responsibly and respectfully.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Giving first aid to a friendship may still save it, prevent a total loss of communication. Monitor two projects being worked on simultaneously.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with your spouse/ partner by choice.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A new option being offered doesn’t sound good to you. Think about whether willing to settle for less (you’ve always given best quality work).

Cosmic tip: Don’t retaliate to someone being rude. Maintain your dignity.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Unable to make sense of information received maybe because it’s completely erroneous. A family member needs to speak with you.

Cosmic tip: Be open-minded to deal with changes that are just around the corner.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A successful meeting allows making further plans for the future, which looks bright even from a distance. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Consider taking a mini break before resuming a huge load of work.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An on-going conflict ends as suddenly as it began. A conversation springboards into an unlikely area, much to your delight. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Pursue further studies just for the love of it.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There’s plenty that could have been different if your stance at that point had been more malleable. But don’t waste the present in regretting the past.

Cosmic tip: Continue maintaining an attitude of gratitude.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An impending legal issue turns out to be a damp firecracker. Singles enter the marriage dasha. Stay away from unnecessary complications.

Cosmic tip: Keep working relationships professional and slightly cool, avoiding discussing personal matters.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being considerate towards your hosts is why you are such a welcome guest. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Take all the time required before making a life changing decision, no matter what the pressure.