The incident came to light after a video was posted on social media. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Pant Nagar police have rescued 12 horses and sent notices to seven horse owners for conducting horse cart races on Eastern Express Highway in the wee hours of Monday. The police have identified all the accused who were seen racing on the highway.

The cops took the help of the BMC to rescue the horses that are currently at the civic body’s rescue centre. The horse owners have been asked to visit the police station for the investigations and have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Speaking with mid-day, DCP (Zone VII) Vijaykant Sagar, said, “The incident occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Monday. An unknown citizen recorded a video and uploaded it on social media. Our officer received the video, informed the senior inspector at Pant Nagar police station and registered an FIR. We checked the clip and identified the people with the help of CCTV cameras.”

“They started the race from the police petrol pump located along Ghatkopar highway and we traced them to the Pant Nagar area with the help of CCTV footage. We traced all the horses and their owners,” he added.

12

No. of horses rescued