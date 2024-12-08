Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horses made to race on highway traced and rescued

Horses made to race on highway traced and rescued

Updated on: 09 December,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The cops took the help of the BMC to rescue the horses that are currently at the civic body’s rescue centre. The horse owners have been asked to visit the police station for the investigations and have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

Horses made to race on highway traced and rescued

The incident came to light after a video was posted on social media. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article
Horses made to race on highway traced and rescued
x
00:00

The Pant Nagar police have rescued 12 horses and sent notices to seven horse owners for conducting horse cart races on Eastern Express Highway in the wee hours of Monday. The police have identified all the accused who were seen racing on the highway.


The cops took the help of the BMC to rescue the horses that are currently at the civic body’s rescue centre. The horse owners have been asked to visit the police station for the investigations and have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.


Speaking with mid-day, DCP (Zone VII) Vijaykant Sagar, said, “The incident occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Monday. An unknown citizen recorded a video and uploaded it on social media. Our officer received the video, informed the senior inspector at Pant Nagar police station and registered an FIR. We checked the clip and identified the people with the help of CCTV cameras.”


“They started the race from the police petrol pump located along Ghatkopar highway and we traced them to the Pant Nagar area with the help of CCTV footage. We traced all the horses and their owners,” he added. 

12
No. of horses rescued

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation eastern express highway mumbai mumbai news ghatkopar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK