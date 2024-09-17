IIT Bombay continues to dominate as the first choice for JEE top Rankers

All the top 10 all-India rankers, just like in the past two years, sought and secured admission at IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay has once again emerged as the top choice for the crème de la crème of IIT aspirants, with 72 of the top 100 candidates on the JEE-Advanced merit list opting for it.

With the completion of admissions for the 2024-25 academic year, IIT Bombay reaffirms its position as the leading institution for engineering talent in the country.

This ongoing trend confirms that IIT Bombay continues to be the preferred destination for India's top engineering aspirants. According to the final data from the 2024 Joint Seat Allocation process for undergraduate (UG) admissions, a significant number of the top 1,000 JEE (Advanced) rankers chose IIT Bombay as their institution of choice for higher education.

The data highlights the dominance of IIT Bombay as the most sought-after institution among JEE's top rankers. This trend continues to solidify IIT Bombay’s reputation as a leader in engineering education and innovation. Among the top 10, 25, 50, and 100 rankers, a significant number selected IIT Bombay, affirming its status as a leading institution in the country.

Welcoming the incoming students, Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, expressed his pride, stating: "I am proud that IIT Bombay remains the preferred destination for most of the top rankers in the JEE (Advanced) examination. We welcome the students and congratulate them for having selected the best educational path suited to their aspirations and goals."

Maintaining its status as the premier choice for top engineering talent

IIT Bombay has consistently remained the top destination for JEE Advanced candidates, underscoring its reputation as India’s leading engineering institute. In 2023, 89 out of the top 100 JEE-Advanced rank holders opted for IIT Bombay, with 67 securing admission. Similarly, in 2022, 93 of the top 100 candidates selected IIT Bombay as their preferred institution, and 69 successfully enrolled. Since 2019, IIT Bombay has been the most popular choice among top JEE Advanced performers, solidifying its position as the premier institution for India’s brightest engineering minds.

This sustained preference highlights IIT Bombay’s enduring appeal. In 2019, 64 of the top 100 rankers chose IIT Bombay, followed by 61 out of 100 in 2020. In 2021, more than half of the top 100 candidates opted for IIT Bombay, a trend that has continued year after year, reaffirming its status as the most coveted IIT in the country.

Ved Lahoti, from IIT Delhi zone, achieved the top rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) with an All India Rank of 1, scoring 355 out of 360 marks. He has chosen to pursue computer science at IIT Bombay, driven by a keen interest in artificial intelligence research. The highest-ranked female candidate, Dwija Patel from the IIT Bombay zone, secured CRL 7 with 332 marks out of 360. She, too, plans to study computer science at IIT Bombay, further emphasizing the institution’s strong pull for the nation's top talent.

The JEE Advanced 2024 results were announced in June, with 48,248 candidates qualifying out of the 1.8 lakh who appeared. Among the successful candidates were 7,964 female students and 594 individuals with disabilities.

The category-wise breakdown included 14,083 from the General category, 9,281 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 5,423 from the Economically Weaker Sections, 13,794 from Scheduled Castes, and 5,073 from Scheduled Tribes.

A Continuing Legacy of Excellence

IIT Bombay, established in 1958, has built an outstanding legacy in the field of engineering education and research. The institution has consistently been ranked among the top in India and globally. In June 2024, IIT Bombay was ranked 1st in India and 118th globally in the QS World University Rankings for 2025.

The steady preference of top JEE rankers to join IIT Bombay highlights the institution’s reputation for delivering high-quality education, access to world-class faculty, and unmatched research opportunities. Over the past six decades, IIT Bombay has produced more than 70,000 graduates who have excelled in engineering and science.

Breakdown of JEE Top Rankers Choosing IIT Bombay:

Sr. No. Rank Range (AIR) Female Students Male Students Total Students Choosing IIT Bombay 1 Top 10 1 9 10 2 Top 25 1 23 24 3 Top 50 1 46 47 4 Top 75 1 65 66 5 Top 100 1 71 72 6 Top 500 16 163 179 7 Top 1000 29 217 246