IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days

Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

IMD says although late, the monsoon in the country will gain momentum and cover the deficit in the second half of June

Bandra received a spell of showers on Saturday evening. Pic/Atul Kamble


Mumbai will further cool down in the next one or two days, with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting light and moderate rain and thunderstorms in the city. The temperature in the city has already dropped from 35 degrees Celsius a few days ago to 33.2 degrees. Meteorologists say monsoon in the country will gain momentum in the second half of this month.

