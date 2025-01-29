In order to maintain smooth vehicular movements the traffic advisory was being issued, the police said

England's Jos Buttler shakes with India's Ravi Bishnoi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India vs England T20I: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of match in city x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for motorists ahead of the India vs England T20I cricket match at Wankhede Stadium in city on February.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a traffic notification, the police said that the event of India v/s England T20I cricket match is being played at Wankhede Stadium in Churchgate on February 2 2025 from 7:30 pm.

It said that as large number of people with their vehicles are expected to be present to watch the match, following changes have been made in routine traffic.

In order to maintain smooth vehicular traffic movements following changes shall be implemented date February 2, 2025 from 12:00 hrs. To 23:55 hrs.

The traffic notification was issued by Pradnya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Mumbai Police.

It said that since there is no parking facilities at Wankhede Stadium, spectators shall use public transport, specially trains)

It said that in order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, the following traffic diversions were being issued.

Parking restrictions-

1) "C" Road North side from its Junction on N.S.Road upto its Junction with "E" Road.

2) "D" Road from its Junction on N.S.Road upto its Junction with "E" Road.

3) "E" Road from the Junction of "D" Road upto "C" road Junction.

4) "F" Road from the Junction of N.S.Road to the Junction of "E "cross road.

5) "G" road south side from its Junction on N.S.Road upto its Junction with "E" cross Road.

6) "E"cross road from the Junction of "F" Road to the Junction of "G" Road.

7) N.S.Road South and North bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

8) Veer Nariman Road South and North bound from Churchgate Junction to Sundarmahal Junction.

Vehicles parked at above places shall be issued E-Challan and will be towed away, the police said.

Changes in routine traffic-

A) 'D' Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its Junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) & towards the Junction of "E" & "C" Road

B) "E" Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the Junction of 'D' Road towards its Junction of 'C' Road

"Spectators coming in their cars must alight at designated alighting points marked with signage on N.S.Road," the police said.