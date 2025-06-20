To commemorate the International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21, a central yoga session has been organised by BMC’s D-Ward at the Gokuldas Tejpal Hall, near August Kranti Maidan in Grant Road (West). The session will take place from 6.30 am to 7.30 am

Local yoga sessions will be held across 25 BMC ward offices in coordination with divisional medical officers. Representational pic

To mark the International Day of Yoga 2025, the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will organise yoga sessions across Mumbai on Saturday. The theme for the 11th edition of International Yoga Day, 'One Earth, One Health – Yoga for Well-being', emphasises harmony between human and environmental health. It underlines the importance of sustainable lifestyles, co-existence with nature, and interdependence for the welfare of all living beings.

The Mumbai civic body has been consistently providing a wide range of quality services aimed at improving public health. Through 106 Shiv Yoga Centres, yoga sessions are conducted in two batches: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, as well as on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Till date, 41,750 citizens have participated in these yoga sessions.

To commemorate the International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21, a central yoga session has been organised by BMC’s D-Ward (Grant Road, Dr DB Marg, VP Road, and parts of Malabar Hill, Tardeo, and Nagpada) at the Gokuldas Tejpal Hall, near August Kranti Maidan in Grant Road (West). The session will take place from 6.30 am to 7.30 am.

In addition to this, local yoga sessions will be held across 25 BMC ward offices in coordination with divisional medical officers. These sessions are intended for both municipal staff and local residents. The civic body has asked Mumbaikars from every administrative division (ward) to actively participate in these sessions.

To promote healthy lifestyles among citizens, the BMC has also integrated information on Shiv Yoga Centres into its official WhatsApp chatbot. Residents can now access detailed and up-to-date information—including the time and location of nearby yoga sessions—on 8999228999. This service is available in both Marathi and English.

Information on the yoga centres is also available at the offices of medical health officers in each ward, ensuring greater accessibility for all citizens interested in incorporating yoga into their daily routine.

PM Modi to lead 11th International Yoga Day celebrations from Visakhapatnam



The International Day of Yoga will be celebrated with grandeur on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, reported news agency ANI.



The theme for this year is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', echoing India's vision of global wellness. It reflects the integrated vision of well-being and emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of 'Sarve Santu Niramaya (May all be free from disease)'.



The Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH said.



The yoga day celebrations will be held from 6.30 am to 7.45 am, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country and across the world.

(With ANI inputs)