IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground

The Mumbai University ground pavilion stand at Marine Lines. File pic

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Mumbai University (MU) seem to be in a standoff over rental charges amounting to Rs 1.59 crore—inclusive of taxes—for the use of the latter’s ground, which is adjacent to Wankhede Stadium, during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

MID-DAY is in possession of a letter written by MU, dated March 20, which mentions that MCA will have to pay the university Rs 1.35 crore, excluding 18% GST and other taxes, for using the space for ground-based satellite TV uplinking activities and parking of generator vans for the live broadcast of matches.

Irked with MU’s ‘bouncer’, the MCA has responded to the letter, claiming that it is willing to pay the charges, but it has to be in accordance with those levied by the varsity for the use of the ground during the last international match held at Wankhede Stadium. “We are not against the MU levying charges for use of the ground. Our contention is that charges should be levied in accordance with the cost that was levied during the last international match,” said an MCA official.



According to MCA officials, for the last international match played at Wankhede, the same MU ground was used. “Around R6.5 lakh was the charge levied [for one international match] at Wankhede,” the official added.

During the ongoing IPL season, which began on March 25 and will end on May 16, seven Twenty20 matches are scheduled to be held at Wankhede Stadium. The first, between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, will be held on March 31.

MCA downplays matter

Speaking to mid-day, MCA officials denied any friction. “The MCA has an excellent equation with the MU. The association has agreed to pay, but requested to reconsider the amount levied for using the varsity ground,” an official said, exhibiting confidence that the issue would be resolved after a dialogue with MU officials.

Varsity Speak

A senior MU official stated that the management council takes calls on the charges to be levied for the use of the ground. “Today, [Saturday] the management council will meet and take a decision regarding the charges,” the official said.

Economic benefit

On March 10, after presenting the state budget, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was asked by the media about the government having a soft approach when it comes to levying or recovering charges for security provided during IPL matches in Mumbai. Replying, Fadnavis had claimed that if hefty charges were levied, organisers would go to other states that offer them discounts and perks for hosting matches at venues in their respective states.

“One has to see how the economy has benefited from the game. The government gets revenue from tax on the sale of tickets. Hotels get business as players of different teams are accommodated here [Mumbai/Maharashtra] during matches. Besides this, there are many other businesses that get a boost due to these cricket matches. Hence, it's not a good idea to levy hefty charges or taxes for the game organised in Mumbai or any other venues in Maharashtra,” he stated.