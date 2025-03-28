The FOB, which was rebuilt in a record time of eight months, received funding from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)

Pic/Western Railway

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway rebuilds Wankhede North Foot Over Bridge ahead of IPL 2025 x 00:00

The Western Railway has successfully reconstructed and opened the Wankhede North Foot Over Bridge (FOB), enhancing pedestrian connectivity just in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches at Wankhede Stadium. The FOB, which was rebuilt in a record time of eight months, received funding from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Improved Infrastructure for Smooth Access

The newly constructed FOB is now operational with two staircases—one on the east side (north-facing) and another on the west side (north-facing)—allowing smoother pedestrian movement, particularly during IPL matches. The 48-meter-long and 6.30-meter-wide bridge was rebuilt at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore. Two additional staircases (south-facing) on the east and west sides are set to be handed over to MCA by April 7, 2025. To enhance security, lighting and surveillance cameras have also been installed by MCA.

Safety and Redevelopment Initiative

The original FOB was closed in June 2020 following a safety audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai. Recognizing the necessity of this crucial pedestrian link, Western Railway undertook the reconstruction project, ensuring its timely completion.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, stated that the reopening of this FOB would greatly benefit both cricket fans and daily commuters, underscoring Western Railway’s commitment to passenger safety and infrastructure improvements. The newly built bridgehttps://www.mid-day.com/news/india-news/article/trains-temporarily-shifted-to-alternate-stations-will-resume-operations-from-surat-station-from-april-1-western-railway-23506477 is expected to streamline pedestrian movement around Wankhede Stadium, particularly on match days, reducing congestion and ensuring a smoother experience for visitors.